Horoscope Today, March 20, 2021: See your daily horoscope for zodiac signs Aquarius, Aries, Cancer and more

Check out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign today, March 20, 2021. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you. Find out what this day has in store for you based on your zodiac sign.

Horoscope Today: Sagittarius sign people are likely to make a mark in an interview setting whereas Aries and Gemini are likely to struggle on the professional front. Read the daily horoscope to find what is possible for others if they appear in an interview and about other things.

Aries

Aries sign people might have to run from pillar to post in order to complete their official work. The dealing people may not cooperate and talk politely. This might keep you irritated as well as it may tire you out. You may have to sit down with your colleagues and sort out some complexities or even a work-based misunderstanding. You might suffer from body ache and muscular stress because of the exhaustion. The additional burden of domestic responsibilities might be debilitating.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will regain their energy levels and start working with a sense of passion and commitment. However, you may remain slightly irritable especially, with the family members. Some of you may want to sell off the existing house or a plot of land in order to buy a bigger property. Some of the business people under this sign may think of including more partners in their business or joining somebody else in their trade. This will be a day of planning certain significant changes.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to face some cash crunch as a big payment may have to be made suddenly but your savings may prove inadequate. If you ask your friends, you are likely to get immediate help. You are advised to offload some of the tasks to your juniors in order to cope with the excessive professional burden on you. Professionals will be able to put across a tricky point to their boss. Lovers as well as married people are advised to respect their partner’s views.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to spend the initial part of the day dealing with financial issues including some kind of loan request or filling the forms to claim arrears. If you appear in an interview, you are advised to stay calm and composed and answer the tricky questions after a careful thought. Afternoon is especially favourable for resolving all kinds of problems and facing difficult settings and issues.

Leo

Leo sign people will spend yet another day working from dawn to dusk. There will be just too many things to complete today. All of it may fall on you to achieve all alone. If you do not waste your time asking others and work in a focussed way, you will do it all and go to bed with a sense of accomplishment. However, overwork is likely to lead to physical discomfort and acidic reflux. Your partner will be in a caring mood.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may waste a lot of their time brooding over their failures or missed opportunities. They may feel as if nothing is going fine in their lives and everybody else is responsible for this situation rather than themselves. They may procrastinate even the most urgent work and remain occupied with a wasteful activity. Overindulgence in food and drinks may lead to indigestion and bloating in the afternoon. However, things should improve in the night.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to visit a doctor and undergo some tests for an ailment either themselves or with a family member. Your stars do not indicate a major problem yet you may remain worried and stressed. There will be some kind of conflict or misunderstanding among professional colleagues which must be handled in an intelligent manner. You may injure your nose or lips today so be cautious. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will do very well.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may have to spend some time discussing the issues related to their immediate professional tasks with their co-workers else the work might remain stuck. However, the discussion might consume a lot of time and waste your energy. Your spouse may give you a surprise out of the blue and tickle your romantic nerves. Your offspring is likely to do something special for you. Do not allow your mind to come under the grip of unpleasant memories.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have a relaxed and an easy-going day. Their work will be demanding. A chance meeting with an arch-rival may give you a brilliant idea about an important beneficial opportunity. You are likely to take steps towards moving into a new house and may spend some money purchasing or booking a few items of household requirement. If you appear in an interview, you will do very well.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to make considerable efforts to convince their boss to give them a promotion. Some of you may even apply for a different job and make sincere efforts to seal the opportunity in your favour. A difference of opinion is likely to crop up between the couples which may affect their personal relationship. If your annual review is scheduled for today, you must check your papers twice. Do not over analyse people’s negative comments or behaviour.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have to deal with opposition at home. Your family members, especially, young members may resist some of the changes made by you. This may keep the atmosphere heavy and tense. A problem of joint pain or muscular stress is indicated in your stars. Do not get instigated or provoked by your co-worker to fight on unnecessary issues or brood. You must ignore minor setbacks and carry on with your work.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to feel very dissatisfied with their business associates’ contribution and their life partner’s approach. They may feel everybody around them mishandles things. If you appear in an interview today, you should be ready for tricky and misleading questions. Use the presence of mind and remain calm. You may feel dull as well as weak today which might affect your work adversely. You may try to distract from negativity by watching a film or a dinner at a nice restaurant.

