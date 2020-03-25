Horoscope Today, March 25, 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Aquarius, Leo

Daily Horoscope, Monday 25 March 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day for zodiac signs Leo, Libra, Gemini, Aries, Scorpio, and Taurus. See what’s in store for you.

Horoscope Today: Check out what's in store for your zodiac sign today, March 25, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you.

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries sign people will have to cope with excessive workload. Do not give any unsolicited advice to anybody. You might get exhausted by the evening and feel weak. You will be drawn towards religious rituals. Your elders will appreciate your hard work on the home front. You may get a new professional project. You will emerge as a liked person in your circle.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus sign people are likely to do well on the financial front. You might remain on the bed throughout the day. Your work will progress smoothly without any obstacles. Your health stars indicate a problem. You are likely to fall ill. Your relations with your co-workers will be fine. There will be too much tension and nervousness. You may talk to a lot of people today and take some advice.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini sign people are likely to spend a positive day when it comes to working. You will be appreciated for your contribution to an important project. You will take care of elders and fulfil all the obligations. There are strong indications that your spouse may fall ill. You must extend emotional and physical support. There will be some disturbance in your familial life.

Cancer Horoscope (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer sign people will do well on the professional front. You may consider new ideas in business. There will be a rise in your daily income and also in fame and prestige. You will experience something encouraging in the context of your business. You might hold a religious ceremony. DO not participate in pointless discussions. You will remain cheerful.

Leo Horoscope (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo sign people will face some unpleasantness on the domestic front. Do not finalize any plan or professional project today. You are likely to make mistakes. Things will move smoothly in the workplace. Your friends’ support will prove useful in making gains. You may be bothered by health-related problems. Your expenditure will remain heightened.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Virgo sign people will spend a positive and easy day on the professional front. You may be given too many duties to perform. Your subordinates will follow orders and scheme of things. Your health stars are vulnerable. Muscular stress and skeletal pain are indicated in the stars. You may invest money in financial schemes. Respect others’ feelings.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Libra sign people will get some break from the stress of life. You may remain tensed and irritated because of excessive work. You might remain stressed and nervous on account of unnecessary expenses. You may pick up a disagreement with your life partner and also with your co-workers. Maintain peace while discussing sensitive issues. There will be favourable developments for monetary gains.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Scorpio sign people will remain tense and worried throughout the day. Things will remain normal in the workplace. There will be love and harmony at home. Your health will be fine except for fatigue and body ache. A sudden monetary gain will relieve you of anxieties. Students will score good marks. You are advised to speak politely and mindfully.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius sign people will remain fortunate in every aspect of life. This will be an excellent day for those who are in a job. You may be promoted to a higher post. Your health stars are vulnerable. You may make gains on account of advice given by your life partner. There will be an inflow of money. You might organize a religious event. You must control your outbursts and remain calm.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people will earn money. You are likely to hear something encouraging on the professional front. You should not share your secrets with anybody. The salaried people will do very well in the workplace and start new projects. You are likely to fall ill today. You may pick up fights with your life partner and co-workers. Try to stay calm.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Aquarius sign people will make an achievement on account of their family members. This will be a good day for you. Your energy levels will be high and you will remain cheerful. You might hold an emotional discussion with your life partner. Do not give any suggestion to your elders. There will be stability on the financial front. Students will do well today.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces sign people will remain very upbeat and cheerful throughout the day. There will be chances of financial gains. Your popularity will rise in society. You will have the support of your fortune in every aspect. Your health will remain fine but you might remain in the grip of lethargy. There will be positive developments in your professional life. Listen to your spouse.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Pandemic: Here’s what astrologers are predicting about the virus

ALSO READ | Weekly Horoscope, March 23 to 29, 2020: Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo find out what's in store for you this week

ALSO READ | Astrologers predict when COVID 19 pandemic will end in India and across the globe

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More