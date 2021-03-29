Horoscope Today, March 29, 2021: Know daily astrology prediction on Holi; See which colours can bring cheer.

Daily Horoscope, March 29, 2021: Check out your horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you on the occasion of Holi.

The planetary movement has brought for us a day of fun, frolic, colours, diversity and togetherness. Read your daily horoscope to know which colour can bring cheer and divine blessings to you this Holi.

Aries

Aries sign people will manage to resolve the problems created by their co-workers. You will overcome your anger and work harmoniously despite people’s faults. The brewing conflicts and grudges will be put aside on account of festive spirit during the festival of Holi. You shall happily spend generously to buy food and other items. You should use silver and shiny colours to make your festivities auspicious and favourable.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will utilize this opportunity of festivity to recreate warmth and love in their relationships. This is a good day for lovers if they want to make a lifelong commitment and for the married couples to resolve their conflicts and strengthen their bond. Positive news on the academic and professional front awaits you especially, in connection with a foreign country. Use red colour while wishing people Holi to make your celebration vibrant and splendid.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to face some difficulties on the domestic front but they will be able to put aside their worries and remain cheer up during the festivities. You may splurge rather generously while indulging in food and drinks so you must exercise caution. You may invite your professional colleagues over your place to celebrate Holi. Use orange colour to have the fortune of celestial blessings.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will continue to work smoothly. Housewives are going to have a blast and get appreciated for their culinary skills for their festive cooking. Those who deal with food items and oil under this sign will make great profit. You should use pink colour more if you want to bring a special light of love and excitement to their Holi celebrations.

Leo

Leo sign people will be in a celebratory and happy mood on account of recently acquired financial stability. They will be able to spend on the festivities without any anxiety about money. Do not waste our time on insensitive people as they might not reciprocate your gesture of warmth and care. You should use green colour to make your Holi celebrations vibrant and dynamic.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may receive a surprise gift from their parents or spouse. They will be truly happy during the festival. Your father may express his appreciation for your dedication rather explicitly. A family youngster will do happy things for everybody. This is a good day for romance for married couples as well as lovers. Red will be your colour to infuse energy and vibrancy in your life during the festival and later on.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to work very hard as entertaining several guests may involve a lot of work. You will be happy but fatigued. You are advised to take care during the celebrations and not overdo anything and eat or drink in moderation. It will be best for you not to remain positive in your approach while you meet difficult and unpleasant people during the festivities. Do not brood over what happened in the past. Using gold and silver coloured items will bring divine blessings.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have a positive and cheerful day. There will be an air of love, care and concern all through the day. You will soak in the bliss of familial love. The family elders may give you an expensive gift or a huge amount. Young professionals should use the Holi festivities to network with important people. Yellow colour will bring cheer and success to you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will remain relaxed and calm today. The day will pass at a slow pace without any unpleasant events. You will use the opportunity of festival-holiday to connect with people and hold some property or investment –related talks. Your boss may drop in suddenly and enjoy the festivities. Blue will be your colour today to earn people’s warmth and concern whether elder or junior in age.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will utilize the break to re-plan and reorganize your career and finances. The domestic environment will be cheerful and full of warmth. You may host several relatives at your place and enjoy food and drinks. You are advised to exercise restraint as a stomach-related issue may bother you. Green is your colour to enhance warmth and positivity.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people might have to cope with some unpleasant people either at home or during the festivities. Your health stars indicate serious problems so you must take adequate precautions. An injury is possible too so you must take precautions while playing Holi. Pink will bring divine blessings and cheer to you.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have a relaxed and cheerful day. There will be love and harmony at home and also with your friends and neighbours. Some of you might utilize the opportunity of an off from work to arrange the important documents properly. Family youngsters and kids are likely to enjoy the celebrations to the fullest on account of your stars. Purple will be your auspicious colour for the day.

Credits :Pinkvilla

