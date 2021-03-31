Horoscope Today, March 31, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Sagittarius, Aquarius, Aries

Daily Horoscope, March 31, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Aries and Aquarius are likely to set out on a journey to meet people whereas Sagittarius may decide to take things easy and largely spend the day planning their work. Read your daily horoscope to know what the stars have in store for you:

Aries

Aries sign people will remain occupied chasing their professional or occupational goals. They will work very hard and also secure success in achieving their target. Your family members will support you and look after you well. If your files or papers were stuck in a government office, they are likely to be cleared today. Your health continues to remain good. You might undertake a short distance journey to pay respect to an elderly person.

Taurus

Taurus sign people might remain busy in resolving some professional or occupational problems. They may feel that their colleagues or business associated do not cooperate or work adequately as a result of which some unpleasantness may ensue. Your health stars indicate problems and you should not ignore them. If you do not consult a doctor, the illness might aggravate. You are advised to remain alert on all the counts and work hard.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to receive money from somewhere. If you have applied for a loan it will come through or your arrears may be paid to you. You will not only get relief from your money-related anxieties but also maintain a strong foothold in your business investments. There will be love and harmony at home and a minor celebration is indicated in the stars. A friend or a young cousin may give you a long call to discuss something sensitive.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will continue to remain ambitious about their career goals. You will either aspire to acquire a job in a western country or a business deal. Your seniors in the existing job will support you in your endeavours. Do not get attracted to random ideas. You must verify all the details carefully else you may get cheated too. Festive eating and late night activity may create a dent in your fitness. You may feel worn down by the evening.

Leo

Leo sign people will reap the benefits of seeds sown by them. They may get rewarded in the form of a promotion or an increment. You will achieve financial security and may consider some big time investments in the share market or in similar activities. Your younger brother may give you a surprise today. Your spouse or lover will be in a romantic mood and will brighten up your evening.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to meet up with a few relatives or friends after a very long time. This will set you down the memory lane. The nostalgia will keep you cheered up. Your work will move smoothly and even tricky situations will get resolved without any chaos and effort. Traders may get more ambitious and try to expand their work a bit. Your health stars indicate a minor problem including the possibility of an injury. There will be some heart to heart sharing between the married or unmarried partners.

Libra

Libra sign people may finalize the plan of a family venture. They may collaborate with their brothers in a new business involving threads or wire. The salaried people are likely to do well throughout the day. There will not be any hurdles in your routine activities. The completion of an older project may be rewarded by your company or boss. Pending payments are likely to be cleared very surprisingly. You will remain fit and fine.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people have been overworked in the last few weeks. As a result of which, a cumulative debility may grip you. You may lack physical as well as the mental energy to go about your work. Do not take out your irritation on others as it might create further problems. A theft is possible or a precious item may get broken because of careless handling which will ruin your mood further in the afternoon. There will be an inflow of money.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will manage to resolve property or business deals that involve a large sum of money. This is a good day to start planning for a new trade or expanding your business in a new territory. This will be a day of reflection and planning. You will take things in an easy manner and spend most of your time thinking deeply. An evening out is possible for the lovers.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to make changes in their business strategy. This will be a critical day for starting new things or closing your old activities. Some of you may sign the acceptance letter of a new job. You will not face any hurdles even if you have to do a lot of paperwork today. Despite your success, do not give unsolicited advice to anybody. There will be a cheerful and pleasant environment at home. Your family members will share your happiness and enjoy it.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will do very well on all the fronts. This is an auspicious day for all your endeavours whether professional or personal. You may spend some time setting your bank-related papers in order. A short distance journey is also possible to meet an older relative or a friend who you haven’t met since long. An injury is possible so drive carefully. Pending payments may get cleared very suddenly and help you achieve financial security in the immediate run.

Pisces

Pisces sign people might face several obstacles in the morning hours on the professional as well as personal front. However, do not lose heart and keep working in a focused way. Things will surely improve in the afternoon. Even the most callous people will start cooperating with you in the second half of the day. Do not complain too much and try to take things in your stride. Your words may become harsh and create unpleasantness. The day will end on a positive and relaxed note.

