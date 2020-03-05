Horoscope Today, March 5, 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Libra

Horoscope Today, March 5, 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day for your zodiac signs Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio, and Taurus. See what’s in store for you according to your zodiac signs

Aries

Aries sign people will feel lethargic and dull throughout the day. You must try to complete all the regular tasks on time. Students may remain distracted from their work. Something substantial and encouraging might happen on the professional front. You must spend time in the company of small children. Your spouse may make an achievement if you offer your help and support.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to suffer from health problems. In all probability, you may fall ill. You must remain patient in familial settings. A family feud is highly likely. Your marital life will remain normal. Some of you will do well on the professional front. Your boss may protect you from a big problem. You must control your tendency to buy things even if you don’t need them.

Gemini

Gemini sign people might remain tensed about something. You must ignore your spouse’s tantrums else an unnecessary quarrel is possible. You need to talk upfront with your co-workers or business associates if you want to avoid any confusion or misunderstanding. Lovers will enjoy the blissful company of their partners. Students are likely to score high marks today. You must control your angry outbursts.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to feel unwell and weak today. You should not ignore your problems at all. If the doctor advises any tests, you must get them done. Those who are in a job will hear something positive and encouraging. Some of you may buy expensive jewellery or furniture item. Traders will spend a chaotic day. They might feel over-burdened with work.

Leo

Leo sign people will get success in their special professional projects and also in the regular ones. If you want to earn extra money you will have to put in the extra effort. This will be a tense day for students. They may find it difficult to deal with the demands of their students. Your procrastinating attitude will affect your work adversely. Your child may need your support. There will be monetary gains from unexpected sources.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to spend a tense and chaotic day on the professional front. There will be chances of a heated exchange between you and your boss. Too much work might tire you out completely. Your parents need your concern and warmth. There will be chances of unexpected financial gains today. There will be love and harmony in your familial and conjugal life.

Libra

Libra sign people must assess their activities and words carefully. They are likely to do risky things which can spoil their image in society. Some of you may buy expensive jewellery or electronics items. Things will go on smoothly in the workplace. Traders are likely to earn unusually high-profit today. You may feel unsure and restless about a matter. There will be an inflow of money.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people might feel tensed about a health-related issue. You may also catch an infection. Be cautious. The shortage of money may make you feel tensed. You must remember that a windfall is likely to come your way very soon. You need to be mindful while discussing sensitive issues. Do not give unsolicited advice to people. You are likely to end the day with a substantial expense on something.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will find this to be an interesting day. There will be mixed experiences on the relationship front. You will make an achievement on the professional front. Business people may have to struggle today. You must work hard to earn that extra amount which you badly need. Those who have been trying for a baby may finally get the desired results.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will not be able to follow their usual schedule today. They will be prone to excessive shopping which they will regret later. Those who are in a job will do very well. Some of you may have to run around throughout the day for meaningless formalities. Take care of your health but do not spend unnecessarily on medicines. Your familial life will be harmonious.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people might fall ill today. They are likely to catch seasonal infections and feel very weak. If you were expecting to complete a project today, it may get stuck. Things will move on smoothly in the workplace. Students may find it difficult to focus on their studies. Keep yourself away from heated discussions. . A business deal will bring unusually high profit.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will not able to function smoothly today. You might face resistance from your co-workers if you propose any new ideas. An official trip is likely to get finalized. There will be love and harmony at home. Students might struggle with their goals. A tension is possible between you and your parents.

