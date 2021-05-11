Horoscope Today, May 11, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn

Daily Horoscope, May 11, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Libra and Scorpio sign people are likely to earn prestige and popularity on the professional front whereas Capricorn sign people will have to talk very carefully and softly with their colleagues. What is the advice for you? Read your daily prediction to know:

Aries

Aries sign people will do very well on all the fronts. They will perform all the work and fulfil all the responsibilities very efficiently. Your energy levels will be high and you will remain confident of your abilities and decisions. You will manage to satisfy even very difficult and demanding people today. Something majorly nice may get done today through you and it will earn you fame and prestige. This will be a worry less day.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will feel frustrated and helpless on account of several problems created by people around them. You will neither have the physical stamina nor the emotional energy to work to work on those problems. Your health stars indicate serious health issues so do not be casual about taking medicines and treatment. You tend to value money over emotions and values and this stand may create a serious problem for you.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will handle tricky people and tricky situations by talking in a very strategic manner. With carefully chosen words and manoeuvred tone, you will leave a lasting impact on even those people who remain indifferent. You must take diet and exercise regime seriously. You will feel fit and energetic today to undertake a lot of pending work and clear it from the backlog. You may get the offer to work on a new professional project.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will reap what they sow today. If they are good to people, they will experience goodness all around but if they behave in an unjust manner, they will face problems too. You must consult your seniors before finalizing anything big or taking a big step on any front. Pending payments are likely to get cleared. Your energy levels will remain fine. Do not ignore your spouse’s emotional needs.

Leo

Leo sign people will emerge as lucky in all the contexts. Their work will get through easily without getting stuck anywhere. Your problems will continue to be on a decline and give you some time to breathe free. There will be an ethos of love and care at home. If you had given a loan to somebody, a large part of it may get returned today. You are strictly advised to ignore people’s failures and inadequacies. Your anger will only aggravate the problem.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to deal with health emergencies of some kind either for themselves or for a close family member. You should not be casual in your approach. If the treatment requires heavy expenses, you must make them. Prayer will bring solace and prove therapeutic in the moments of distress. Traders will make great gains especially those who deal in spices and printing. Do not come under the cloud of pessimism as things will brighten up soon.

Libra

Libra sign people will earn fame and popularity for their professional skills. Several people will appreciate your knowledge and craft. You may get rewarded in a big way. This will result in a major increment or a promotion. Your partner will be caring and loving. You might hold meetings to expand your work in a new territory or domain. Your work will move on smoothly and you will work efficiently.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will be appreciated by people around them on all the fronts. You are likely to be given a prestigious professional project which will enhance your professional prestige and popularity. A rival is likely to make a blunder which will eventually do some good to you as it may bring to the fore your abilities and skills. There will be love and harmony at home among family members. You must discuss your long term plans with your spouse.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will, by chance, save a large amount from getting wasted by being alert at the last moment. Something said casually may be misinterpreted by a friend and she may get upset with you. The conflict will resolve easily if you do not react or over explain yourself. A fortunate stroke of luck will enable you to clear out all the complex tasks very swiftly. Your fitness levels will be fine.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain busy throughout the day as there will be a lot of work to be completed on an urgent basis. You may have to run from post to pillar as people may not cooperate with you. Do not react or respond to people in an angry tone as some of them are likely to get offended and block your path further. Your parents or an elder relative may require hospitalization for the treatment of a serious ailment. A friend will come forward to help.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to make an achievement in work-related issues. You will be full of energy and new ideas today. Your valorous form will impress your seniors and they might give you a prestigious responsibility. You are likely to hold an emotionally loaded conversation with your brother. Your spouse will reciprocate your gestures of love and care. Prayer will prove therapeutic and enable you to focus on larger goals and ethics in life.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to get all their pending payments cleared with their intelligence and strategic approach. There will be a peaceful and comforting ethos at home. Family members will care for each other and express emotions. There will be some work in the morning to complete on an urgent basis but the afternoon will be relaxed and easy. Your health stars indicate some problem so take adequate care.

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope (May 10 to 16): Capricorn, Aquarius & Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×