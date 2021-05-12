Horoscope Today, May 12, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Pisces, Virgo, Aquarius

Daily Horoscope, May 12, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Virgo, Aquarius and Pisces sign people need to look out for a heavy bout of lethargy and not come under its grip. What do you need to look out for? Read your daily horoscope to find out.

Aries

Aries sign people will face some problems in their familial life. You may remain stressed over a matter. You must approach things with a positive bent of mind and you will succeed. This will be a good day for monetary concerns. You are advised to exercise restraint over your speech and anger and keep away from unnecessary discussion and heated arguments.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make some kind of gain in the workplace. You will secure success in offspring and education-related issues. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Take care of your health as unnecessary thinking can give you a headache. You shall gain victory in government-related tasks. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to experience some comfort in their familial and conjugal life. Health-related issues will keep you on toes. Your expenses will remain on the higher side too. Your life partner’s support will give you gains and his initiative will make this a pleasant day. There will be running around for work and some unnecessary obstacles will bother you too. There will be an inflow of money.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to work very hard on money-related issues. You may pick up a difference of opinion with your friends and brother. Things will be fine in the workplace. You shall draw benefits on account of your business associates. You will maintain congruity with your senior officers. Students are likely to waste their time in inane and unproductive activities.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to encounter some problems in their job. Your congruity with your colleagues may get disrupted. However, a fortunate stroke of luck will enable you to make some great gains. You may not be able to do your work with a sense of focus. A monetary gain is possible today. Your family members will support you by all means. Your health will remain good.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to cope with excessive bouts of lethargy. You shall prove lucky in your daily chores as things will happen smoothly. You need to take caution that your relations with your siblings do not become disharmonious. You shall secure success in the efforts made to gain money. There will be positive developments in your love life. Your offspring and family members will support you.

Libra

Libra sign people will make gains in their existing business deals. The salaried people are likely to get distracted from their work. A health problem might wear you out today. You may develop some kind of false notion that may create worries and anxieties of some sort. Be cautious about your speech while holding routine conversations as your words may hurt somebody. There will be some kind of expense today.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to put in a lot of effort to make their business deals work. You will feel a surge of warmth and affection towards your life partner but there will be chances of minor bickering too. This will be a productive day for salaried people. This will be a favourable day for monetary gains. You may spend a lot of time attending to domestic duties. Keep away from any kind of negativity.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to come in the grip of a strange kind of fear. You will have to work a lot today. Those who work under you will extend full cooperation and support. Your indulgence in food may affect your health adversely so be cautious. You may spend some money on the acts of kindness. Keep away from unproductive matters.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will make gains on account of an important decision made by you. You may get hassled on account of health problems. You may pick up a difference of opinion with your offspring and you may get worried about their health too. You must maintain harmony with your business associates. This will be a good day for marital relations and romantic relationships. Your mother will bless you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to face some serious dilemmas. You may remain irritable on account of a few setbacks on the professional front. This will be a productive day for business people. Do not do anything in a hurry especially on the work front. A health problem will afflict you. Control lethargy and work properly.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to earn prestige and popularity today. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. If you had given a loan to somebody, it may get repaid today. Your marital and familial life will remain great. There will be chances of making monetary gains. You may feel drawn towards performing religious rituals. Your health will remain good but lethargy may create problems.

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope (May 10 to 16): Capricorn, Aquarius & Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×