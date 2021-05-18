Horoscope Today, May 18, 2021: Find out your astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Pisces, Leo

Daily Horoscope, May 18, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Cancer, Pisces and Leo sign people will not only make financial gains but also invest their money wisely for its further growth. What is predicted for your sign? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will have to immediately address a long pending issue at work. Expect additional responsibilities to be handed over to you at work. You are strictly warned against indulging in loose talk about people, gossip and rumour. It may create serious issues for you. Your sister is likely to share some problems which might make you anxious. Pending payments are likely to be cleared this week. Writers will do very well today.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will enjoy the stardom in a professional gathering or networking meeting. Networking is likely to bring you closer to your long term goals. This will be a good day overall. Your desires are likely to be fulfilled on the social and professional front. Over indulgence in food and drinks may lead to serious issues so you must follow the rule of moderation. You may first spend impulsively over a wasteful item and then fret over it.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to spend a large amount on their treatment or that of a family member. The expenses incurred on expensive tests and procedures may create a big hole in your pocket. Don’t ignore your doctor’s advice and prescription. Being over sensitive on the family front can spoil things greatly so be moderate. You shall reap what you sow today and did so in the recent past. A close friend’s comforting words will soothe your nerves.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will be much better poised than before on the financial front. Something new that you may introduce on the professional front will bring magical results. You will be able to work towards enhancing earnings. A senior may be in a mood to increase your level of decision making power so that you can handle some confidential projects efficiently. Spare time for your family members and do not get overwhelmed by work and money making concerns.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to persuade their seniors somehow to see a point in their way of thinking on the work front. Taking the help of a financial adviser may help you save money by blocking it in some investments else you may splurge on absolutely unnecessary items. You may feel a lack of physical and psychic energy to even do your routine work. You may have to suddenly step out to get a complex task resolved. Think positive and stay optimistic.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will be able to handle a challenge competently on the financial front. Your boss and colleagues will be supportive of your new ideas about expansion and risk taking. You will shine like a superstar in the workplace. Your partner’s initiatives on the romantic front will delight you to no end. Spending time with young kids will prove therapeutic. Your fitness shows an upward trend. A big domestic chore will finally get completed.

Libra

Libra sign people will gain popularity as people will be impressed with their skills and craft. Your way of thinking will prove right for an important assignment and everybody shall follow it. You will find yourself gaining financial stability and relief for some time to come. You may develop an interest to buy a new property. Over indulgence in food is going to harm you so be cautious.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will continue to do very well on the professional front and deal with all the challenges without any hiccups. Your professional soundness and efficient ways are likely to draw accolades even from tight fisted and seniors and your rivals. Whether married or in love, those who are attached to somebody, may plan something special for the evening. Eat mindfully as you may develop acidity and discomfort.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are advised to catch up their long lost friends and relatives and enquire about their well-being. A relative or a friend may suddenly ask for a big loan or you may have to spend to buy a domestic use machine that may stop working suddenly. Adopting a new fitness regime is the need of the hour for you on an urgent basis. A workplace rival may finally call it a truce and seek your cooperation in doing an assignment collectively.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will manage to enhance their income by taking up an extra job or an assignment. This will keep your spirits high and the motivation level ever soaring. Your partner will cooperate in all possible forms and look after your needs well. A loan given to someone may be returned. Your health remains good. Some of you are likely to receive interview calls and you are likely to do very well today. A family youngster may give a pleasant surprise.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people must check all the important documents before signing them. They must also be cautious about safe keeping of the documents and cash. Today, love and care are likely to be bestowed upon you by your spouse as well as family members. It will be a productive day for those traders who deal in fruits and spices. Pending payments are likely to get cleared very suddenly and give you a reason to cheer. Do not pay attention to a crafty and jealous colleague.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will spend their time studying some financial investment plans and schemes. You may want to save and grow what you have earned with great efforts. Your fitness levels will improve dramatically but you must follow the diet and exercise schedule religiously. Chance of a raise is possible for some of you. If you appear in an interview, stay calm and answer without getting nervous. Lovers may give a delightful surprise.

ALSO READ: Astrologer opines on how past life karma affects our second life

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×