Horoscope Today, May 19, 2021: Find out your astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Gemini & Sagittarius

Taurus, Gemini and Sagittarius sign people are likely to receive a guest at home. This will keep them engaged throughout the day. What is predicted for your sign? Read your daily forecast to find out.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to remain very busy with the professional workload as their colleagues may not be able to do their share of work. You must remain focused and try to complete as much as possible. Do not complain about the situation as your seniors may not take it in the right way. Do not spend your time talking about people’s personal life issues as you are likely to be quoted out of context and earn a bad image. There will be an inflow of money.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will manage to convince their seniors and colleagues to see complex things as per their way of thinking. Your stars make you wise and efficient today. Things will move on smoothly without any hiccups. A friend or a relative may pay a visit at home so the domestic ethos will be pleasant and full of love. However, some of you may develop flatulence and acidity in the afternoon so some caution must be exercised.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will remain busy with domestic issues and resolving the problems of their family members. You may have to look after an ailing family member and do a lot of work for that. A friend or a relative is likely to ask for a loan to meet her immediate requirements. You will spend a lot of time on phone networking with highly placed officials to help somebody in need. You are advised not to talk sharply to people even if they behave irrationally as you may hurt the person deeply. Prayers will be therapeutic.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will bring recognition, achievement and financial rewards on the professional front. Your sterling performance will draw accolades from several people who hold decision making power authority. If you are planning to start a new business, you will be able to raise capital. Your work will move as per your wishes but there will be some problems as the day comes to an end. Your family members may accuse you of ignoring the domestic responsibilities.

Leo

Leo sign people may be given additional responsibilities at work whereas you may have put in an application to take a leave. There will be some confusion about a pending payment but things will get sorted out soon. You may get instigated by a friend to invest money in a wrong plan or to buy a luxury item for which you might regret later. Some of you may feel ill or develop body ache during lunch time.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are advised to be cautious about crossing the thin line between confidence and conceit and pride. Your recently acquired success and achieved appreciation may make you arrogant and rash and it will specifically hurt your boss. You should remain sombre and humble today in all your dealings. You will still come across as a very reliable and efficient worker. A pleasant evening is possible with friends and family members.

Libra

Libra sign people will come across as very helpful and reliable colleagues and workers. Somebody else’s responsibility may be shifted over to you with an instruction to address the long pending issue immediately and resolve it. You will do very well in fulfilling your responsibilities and meeting others’ expectations. People who were holding your payments will release them on their own. You are advised to follow a strict diet and exercise regime.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will taste success in all their endeavours. You may introduce an idea or a project on the professional front which will produce amazing results. You will be upright and respond to injustice and exploitative ideas without mincing your words. You will easily defeat your craft colleagues and exacting boss and her ill intentions. Some of you are likely to make a lifelong commitment today.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will remain busy on the domestic front. A family member is likely to come back from a trip or a relative may visit you suddenly. You might have to go out of your way to help somebody. You may buy an expensive watch or an item of entertainment like a television set for your house. You will face some health issues so be cautious what you eat and drink. Things will be generally better in the afternoon.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will make efforts to uplift a small business venture by hitting the right target. You will surely succeed in your efforts. Your positive approach and pleasant personality will attract the right clientele. Pending payments or arrears are likely to be paid today which will enable you to gain financial stability and freedom from anxiety in the near future. Your younger brother is likely to give you a pleasant surprise.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are advised to handle tools and well very carefully. You may break something precious today in the morning. Your family members will be caring towards you. There will be immense fulfilment in your personal relationships. A friend may give a long call and say some touching things. Business people are likely to receive new proposals. You are advised to stay positive in your approach.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may hold conversations with their brothers or cousins to start a business together and make joint investments. You will remain cheerful and upbeat throughout the morning as you will have many brain waves and ideas to do something absolutely new. If you are filing your papers for a promotion, you must examine every paper thoroughly. Your intimate life will be perky and exciting.

