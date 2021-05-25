Horoscope Today, May 25, 2021: Know your astrology prediction for zodiac sign Gemini, Sagittarius & Capricorn

Daily Horoscope, May 25, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Gemini, Sagittarius and Capricorn sign people are likely to do very well if they appear in an interview for a job. What kind of possibilities or challenges stars bring for you? Read your daily forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to expand their existing business deals or finalize some new plans. There will be a general air of cooperation and congruity at home. You will do all your work with a sense of integrity and commitment and will also get appreciated for it. Pending payments are likely to be cleared and the money given as a loan to a relative may also be returned. Spending time with young babies will be therapeutic.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will manage to convince their boss to follow their scheme of things and activities. Your sincerity and commitment to your work will add feathers to your image. However, on the flip side, you may be given an additional project which will create tremendous workload. You are advised to take caution against overconfidence and intruding in others matters. They may get offended and hurt. Balance between home and work.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to remain lost in some of the fundamental issues about life and happiness. They may dwell in spirituality to find answers or in simple religious prayers. Business people will continue to make soaring profits. Those who are unattached may express their emotions to the person they like and expect a favourable response. An interview setting will remain pleasant. Do not think ill of anybody. Avoid sour and spicy things.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may have to cope with people’s indifference and lack of cooperation. There will be a couple of disappointments and setbacks as the workload will be more than your capacity to handle and no support at all. A minor financial benefit is indicated in the stars for salaried folks. By the afternoon, you will feel exhausted and incapable of doing any major work. Your spouse will look after you well.

Leo

Leo sign people will shine like a superstar. They will ride the horse of success with a sense of command and authority. You will feel happy with whatever you have attained in terms of social status. If you had lent money to somebody, it may be returned. A new job offer is likely to be made to you on account of your skills and knowledge. A suitable matrimonial proposal may come for those who are single.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to make investments to secure the life of their children. You will consider several options to make financial investments. You will feel confident about your social and financial status. The general air will be that of mutual affection and appreciation at home. Everybody will remain happy and satisfied. You must take your health issues seriously as a serious problem may be building up. Official arrears will suddenly be cleared.

Libra

Libra sign people will continue to do well in all kinds of personal and professional issues. You will work hard and devise new strategies to improve your financial condition. Those who on commission basis or invest in the share market are likely to make some solid gains today. Do not interfere in the matters of family youngsters as they may not see it in a positive light. You will be appreciated for your skill and craft.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people might remain stressed as their colleagues may not cooperate and may additionally pose some hurdles. You will be left to fend for yourself even at home. Some urgent repair work may have to be done at home which may involve a large amount. The wastage of money will irk you. Stay positive in your approach and think optimistically as stress may wear you out completely. Maintain composure and stay focused on your work.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may plan something major with the help of their younger siblings and execute it too. Pending payments are likely to get cleared in a big way or a monetary gift may come get handed over as a family heritage. Your work will move as per your wishes and planning on all the fronts. A close friend may visit you or give you a long call. An interview setting will remain pleasant and encouraging.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will do very well on the fronts. Some of you may feel a little bored and ask for some kind of change in your responsibilities. If you appear in an interview today, you are likely to do extremely well and impress everybody on the panel. There will surely be an inflow of money and make you achieve financial security and stability. You will remain upbeat and cheerful throughout the day.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will continue to draw benefits on the fronts. This will be a positive and productive day for all kinds of activities. You will enjoy good food, good sleep and a positive interaction with your friends and family members. Overindulgence in food may give acidity and indigestion. You will feel confident about the way your life is going on and your work is unfolding. Some of you may hear about the possibility of a promotion or a salary hike.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to remain caught up with professional clutter and chaos. There will be professional stress and physical discomfort in the morning as a result of which your spirits will remain low. You are advised to take the help of your family members and consult a specialist. Do not ignore your health issue as a minor one as the stars indicate a serious problem in the near future. Take life as it comes. Do not come under the cloud of negativity.

Also Read: Cancer, Virgo, Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Ananya Panday

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×