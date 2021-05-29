Horoscope Today, May 29, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Gemini, Libra and others

Daily Horoscope, May 29, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Aries, Cancer and Capricorn sign people are likely to remain busy with their work most of the day. Will your work get completed on time or not? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will spend an easy day as their family members will look after them well. Pending payments are likely to get cleared. You may spend money to buy equipment to ease the burden of household chores. You will be appreciated for your efficiency by your boss, but you might also be given additional responsibilities. Too much work might give you exhaustion and headache by lunchtime.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will find it a challenging day as their energy levels will be down but the problems on the financial front will require that they run around from pillar to post. You are advised not to find faults in others' work rather focus on doing your bit. Casually done work may bring disrepute to you. You are advised to remain tolerant in family settings and not speak rudely. Do not give unsolicited advice. Somebody may return the loan amount given by you earlier.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will do very well on the professional front. You will shine like a superstar. You will talk and conduct yourself with a sense of authority and command. You will make the best possible decisions on all kinds of issues. Whatever you do, your senior officials will offer you protection and patronage. Lovers and life partners will take out time from their busy schedule for each other. Something new should happen today. Your energy levels will remain high.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may have to do a lot of work especially in the morning. You may be given some complex tasks which were the responsibility of somebody else. As a result of which you will also get more decision-making authority in the workplace. Your spouse will have care and concern for you in her mind and conduct. You may set out on a short distance journey to meet a relative or to settle a property issue. Look out for the possibility of acidity and flatulence.

Leo

Leo sign people will receive several unexpected payments and material gains from various sources. Traders are likely to strike some lifetime deals which will yield very high profit. If you like somebody but haven’t expressed your feelings, this is a good day to do so. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will do very well. You will achieve a fit body and a healthy mind and enjoy its benefits to the fullest. Consulting a friend on a property or financial investment will prove useful and timely.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will manage to resolve several professional problems and overcome the obstacles. However, do not become arrogant or rough while dealing with people who are not efficient like you. This may lead to some disharmony and unpleasant exchange of words. You may invest money to make your home a more comfortable setting than what it already is. You will get very good sleep tonight. Your partner will be in a good mood. Your routine comforts are set to increase today. You may feel exhausted and drained by the evening.

Libra

Libra sign people will be in excellent form today. Their work will yield results as per their expectations and they will feel a sense of high-level trust in their abilities and decision-making wisdom. You may plan to start something new in partnership with your brother. A relative might visit you or you may spend time with young children in your family. Your payments are likely to get cleared. You will remain cheerful and enthusiastic throughout the day.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may decide to take a leave and withdraw from the humdrum of professional life and chaos. You will spend time paying attention to your family members and domestic issues. If you appear in a competitive exam, you are likely to do very well. Your mother is likely to bless you or give important advice. Unexpectedly, payments will get cleared or your money may get returned by somebody. You must remain peaceful and composed.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will remain relaxed and peaceful today. There are no major problems or obstacles indicated in your stars. Something exciting should happen today if you make a little effort in the right direction. Your work will get completed on time. This will be a day of making high profit for those who sell liquor and medicines. You are likely to discuss some serious issues with your spouse and arrive at a collective decision. You will feel fit and happy.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may remain irritable and in a foul mood over a minor setback or disappointment. A theft is possible or something precious may get broken because of careless handling. You may have to do some messy work to get the documents cleared as people may not cooperate sufficiently. Your parents need your time and attention else they will feel ignored by you. Do not use harsh words to convey your dissatisfaction with people around you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will continue to do well on the financial front and achieve stability for some time to come. Pending payments will get cleared and a few new deals might bring advance payments. A family youngster is likely to make an achievement and make you proud in your social circle. A property may get sold at a very good price. The salaried folks must give space to others to share their ideas and express their views. You may go out in the evening with your friends.

Pisces

Pisces sign people might take it very easy today. They may take a leave and enjoy the comfort of home. You will sleep very well and take adequate rest during the day. Your work will move as per your wishes. You may get rewarded or even an appreciation letter for the work done recently. Celebrate but exercise moderation when it comes to food and drinks. Do not give unsolicited advice to your family youngsters.

