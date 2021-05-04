Horoscope Today, May 4, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Sagittarius & Aquarius

Daily Horoscope, May 4, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Sagittarius and Aquarius people are advised to take health-related precautions whereas Taurus people must consult their elder relatives. Ready your daily horoscope to know the advice for you based on the movement of stars in your sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will remain heavily occupied with several assignments on the professional front. You may be given the work that had to be done by others originally. Keep calm and carry on working as things will start falling in place in the afternoon. Do not complain when there is so much strife in the world. You might call up senior relatives to satisfy your emotional urge. Pending payments may get cleared today.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to be in the need of help. You are advised to consult your family elders before taking any advice. Traders, who deal with hygiene products and spices, are advised to re-work their strategy in order to make higher gains. Your energy levels are likely to remain low as a result of which you may lack the zest to do your work with excitement and interest. Your family members and life partner will be caring and concerned. Think positive.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to feel not up to their best. Your energy levels and the will to go about the world will below. You may also torture yourself by thinking negatively. Keep your chain of thoughts under control as things will improve in the afternoon. Handle your professional colleagues strategically rather than confronting them. Your money will not get wasted even if you spend in large amounts.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will continue to shine like a superstar. People will discuss your abilities in front of you as well as among themselves. You are likely to do something big for your parents. A piece of unpleasant news about a relative’s suffering may give a momentary sorrow. You may make certain new plans in order to make further progress on the professional front. Your life partner or lover will reciprocate adequately. Unsolicited advice should not be given to anybody.

Leo

Leo sign people will manage to do very well on the professional front despite facing several challenges and a serious crunch of resources. Pending payments are likely to get cleared even if you do not make any efforts. Think positive and keep the chain of thoughts under control. By chance, your rivals may give you an important clue that will help you to strike a deal or clinch something significant. Overindulge in food and drinks should be avoided.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will remain busy in clearing a few obstacles in the morning. Afternoon will bring a relaxed time and some peace. Offload important work to others if you do not feel like doing it. This will be a smooth day without any major even. You might take it easy on all the fronts and let the day pass without making any great effort. However, your own easy attitude may create some restlessness later. Do not spend or invest your money impulsively.

Libra

Libra sign people must take things easy and not get worked up if family members or professional colleagues do not behave exactly as per their wishes. You may remain irritable and stressed as a result of which your ability to concentrate on your work will get affected. Your family members and life partner will be supportive and caring despite your temper tantrums. Spending time with small children and prayer will prove therapeutic.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may lack the energy and the will to go about their routine work. However, several new professional proposals are set to be made to you. There will be some chaos and clutter but a strongly aligned combination of strong stars will help you sail through all struggles. Pending payments are likely to get cleared. Do not get trapped in inane and unproductive talks and conserve your energy.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will remain busy in managing the sudden demand of a large sum to fulfill a personal responsibility. You might do better by asking a close friend for help. You must stay cautious on the health front as your stars make you vulnerable to seasonal infections. Your family members will be supportive even though there are chances of minor bickering.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will take it easy on all the fronts. Your work will move smoothly. Your business associates or professional colleagues will cooperate with you in all matters. Do not ignore even minor signs of illness as your stars indicate a serious problem. Pending payments or arrears are likely to be cleared very suddenly helping you achieve financial stability. Do not waste your time giving advice to an arrogant or overconfident person.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may have to shell out a large sum in order to help an ailing relative or a close friend. Alternatively, somebody in distress may ask for a loan. In either case, you will help reluctantly. Take care of your health as exhaustion may lead to serious debility and issues. You may suffer a muscle injury while doing energy-intensive work. This is a good day for traders who sell cosmetic items. An injury is possible outside the home so step out carefully.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will spend a productive day. Their work will get done smoothly and they may acquire additional projects which shall bring prestige and popularity. The salaried people may be rewarded for their contribution. However, a senior relative’s problem will keep you somewhat stressed. Spending time with small kids will have a refreshing effect on your mind. Avoid overindulgence in food.

