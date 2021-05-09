Horoscope Today, May 9, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Pisces, Aquarius

Aries and Pisces sign people are likely to receive plush monetary gifts from their relatives whereas Aquarius sign people are likely to get their money back. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are advised not to criticise their seniors or the immediate boss. If you simply focus on doing the tasks assigned to you, lot of problems can be avoided. You may have to spend money to get something fixed in your house which might make you irritable. A relative or a friend may send a monetary gift. You are likely to remain worried about a friend or a family member which will adversely affect your emotional and physical well-being.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will be able to clear the backlog in the morning. You will get a sense of relief and satisfaction having done all the work. There will be a relaxed and peaceful ethos at home. You may share some of your inner feelings and thoughts with the life partner. You will feel financially secure. Your brother may require medical aid as well as a doctor’s treatment. You will remain fit.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will manage to solve all their problems and overcome all the obstacles. You will win over the most difficult and tricky situations with your intelligence and abilities. There will be romance in the air and your partner may express his feelings to you. Traders may suddenly manage to get their material’s passage cleared which had been stuck for a while. You may remain somewhat ill or exhausted.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will remain under the burden of unwanted work and responsibilities. You may have to stretch yourself in order to meet the enhanced demand on your time and energy. If you offload the work to others, you may have to constantly monitor. However, your efforts will be rewarded by your authorities in the near future. You will feel physically and emotionally dull. However, you will sleep well and recover your fitness.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to keep their personal interests aside and concentrate on their work whether they are in business or a job. Your ongoing projects may get derailed or the newly acquired projects may come under a dark cloud. The day will demand your intelligence and hard work till the afternoon. You will feel exhausted and irritated with the sudden surge in demand on your energy and time. Do not lend money to anybody today as it may never be returned.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to enjoy the blessings of an elder relative or a senior officer in the workplace. This will enhance your professional image. There will be peaceful and love-filled ethos at home. Your partner will have care and concern for you. You will cherish being looked after by her. You may get drawn towards absolutely useless possibilities and waste a lot of time in that so you must be cautious against that.

Libra

Libra sign people are advised to focus on their work and do it with a sense of zest and commitment. Their indifference and casual attitude towards their work may create serious problems for them. You may remain dull and feel low in the morning. However, you must gather your will and strength in order to do your work which will enable you to regain your spirits. Several people will appreciate you as a result of which your enemies may feel jealous.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will feel emotionally connected with their partners. Those who are single will make every single effort to get attached. You are likely to make a minor achievement in the workplace which will keep your spirits up. A younger man is likely to give you a reason to be happy. He could be a brother or a friend. There will be peace and love between family members.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may remain irritable and speak harsh words to a relative or a family member. This might lead to an acrimonious dispute about role and responsibilities at home. You must control your tendency to be impulsive and act out of a hurry to act as you are likely to make mistakes today. You must take good rest and proper medicines else your problems may increase substantially. Your parents need your care and warmth.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will spend the day exploring the options of buying a luxurious car or big machinery. You may decide to buy a few items to make your house more luxurious a setting. This will be a day of professional or occupational achievements. A friend may help you get a professional assignment which shall bring in great monetary gains in the near future. You may develop a sense of pride and conceit.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have to compromise on their ideas and desires for the sake of family members’ well-being and wishes. You might have to spend more than usual hours in the workplace. If you had given a loan to a friend, it may be returned suddenly today. You are advised to drink or consume any addictive substance in moderation. Your health stars indicate some problem. Prayer will prove therapeutic.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will complete all their work on time and fulfil all the social and professional responsibilities. You will remain in upbeat and cheerful form, ready to face any challenge that comes your way. A distant relative may send you a monetary gift or transfer his property in your name which will boost your financial standing to no end. The care and concern expressed by your partner will win you over.

