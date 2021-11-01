Horoscope Today, November 1, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn ascendant sign people are advised to be cautious while making expenses. Read your ascendant sign’s daily predictions to know the possibilities for you.

Aries

Aries sign people will manage the finances very easily that they need for their personal expenses as well as to invest in their business or professional projects. A newly-created department or wing in your company may become your baby and it will start giving financial benefits right from the start. Young people will bring cheer to you. You will remain energetic as well as enthusiastic about your work and life. You will surely receive festive gifts from unexpected sources.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will remain in a swing on the personal and professional fronts. There will be extreme lows and highs in your emotional status as well in the way work will proceed. A family youngster is likely to bring cheer to the family by making an achievement. Your spouse or lover may not respond to your small or big gestures of exhibiting love and affection. Control your expenses as you are likely to waste on unproductive things. You may develop a stomach-related ailment.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will justify the trust reposed in them by their professional colleagues and seniors for managing a complex project singularly. You will be in an efficient form, almost verging on being aggressive while chasing your goals. You will celebrate your achievements and festivities by having a gala time with your friends and family members. If students, under this sign, are expecting their result today, they are likely to do very well. Necessary expenses will be made.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will achieve clarity on their financial dealings and will not get hoodwinked even if their close alliances make offers to them. You are likely to make monetary gains from an unexpected source. You may be made in charge of a newly-created section in your workplace. It will enhance your prestige. Take care of your health as over indulgence in festive goodies may give you acidity and flatulence. You may visit your relatives in a nearby town.

Leo

Leo sign people will cruise along their routine activities without any hiccups both on the professional as well personal front. A piece of good news about your brighter job prospects will arrive very suddenly today. If you appeared in an interview and the result is expected today, you are likely to get selected. You will have a gala time with your friends and family members. Your spouse’s small gestures showing love and affection will be most endearing.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to run around a lot today. There will be chaos and confusion on all fronts. Your energy levels will be down on account of a health condition and the demands will be too many. Your irritability might disturb the harmony at home and will create stress for everybody. You must measure your words before you use them to express your displeasure. You may get lured towards making an unnecessary expense.

Libra

Libra sign people will remain in control of things on the professional and financial front as the things will remain favourable throughout the day. You will benefit by taking a larger perspective in life on all matters. Your contribution to a difficult project is likely to be appreciated by the highest authorities and may result in a promotion. Keep calm and do not lose temper on minor issues. An interview setting will remain favourable. Your family members will have fun eating together.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will turn things favourable on the professional front as their decision-making abilities will be at their best and will impress the higher ups to no end. You are likely to celebrate your achievements with your team members. Things will move favourably in all aspects of life. Interview or exam settings will remain positive and favourable for young people. You will make some expenses. Be harmonious in your overall approach.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will prove lucky in all their endeavours today. The stars are aligned in such a manner that you will infuse energy and generate enthusiasm even in the long-dead projects. You may have to cope with a headache while going about your work but that will not dampen your spirits. An ex-flame may give important advice by chance which will work like a big motivator. Financially, you remain in a comfortable position.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may have to visit the hospital and consult a specialist as the health problem may persist. This will be a slightly difficult day as things may not come through as per your wishes and expectations. Despite your frail health, you will manage to clear the backlog and feel content. Some financial gain from the family property is indicated in the stars. Measure your words before you express your displeasure. Your expenses are set to remain on the higher side.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to gain from family business as the long-term alliances will yield good profit. Your existing partners may propose some new and brilliant ideas which will appeal to your logic too. You are likely to enjoy a fun time with your partner enjoying worldly pleasures and comforts. An overdue payment or a stuck amount is likely to get cleared. A senior officer may bless you with advice or a professional gift. A trip may materialise for some.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to proceed satisfactorily on the professional front. You will generate enthusiasm and energy for current projects as a result of which your team and colleagues will get energised to give their best. There is a good chance of enjoying a party or a dinner out with your family members. Overindulgence in fried food may give you serious discomfort, so be cautious.

Also Read| Monthly Horoscope November 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month