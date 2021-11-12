Horoscope Today, November 12, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo and Pisces ascendant sign people will have to cope with high expenses. Read the daily forecast to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make monetary gains in abundance. You may spend a fun time with your brother or friends. The conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. There will be an increase in the amenities for you. Your mother is likely to bless you. Your familial life will remain blissful. You shall secure additional means of earning money.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to make gains in the field related to their work and receive some good news. Your seniors will be pleased with your contribution. There will be some kind of worry at the back of your mind. This will be a day of mixed results for students. This will be an average day for relationships for married couples. Your expenses are set to remain high.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will benefit on account of a favourable stroke of luck. Your pending tasks are likely to get completed. Students will make some solid gains today. Your offspring will benefit on account of your favourable stars. This will be a day of making gains for business people. Take care of your health as a minor discomfort will persist. Some unnecessary spending is possible.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to cope with health-related issues. You are likely to waste your time on unnecessary activities. Be thoughtful while working. There are chances of wasteful spending. There will be encouraging developments for salaried folks. You will maintain a congruous approach with your senior officers. A conflict or a disagreement is possible between you and your offspring.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to gain good results in the workplace. You shall draw benefits in partnership ventures. You may acquire new business deals today. You will feel affectionate towards your life partner and offspring. This will be a favourable day on the income front. Investments made today will give good results. Your familial life will remain blissful.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to face a few problems in the workplace. You are advised to keep arrogance and anger under control while dealing in your familial space. You will enjoy worldly comforts today. Take care of your health as an older ailment may resurface. Your expenses are set to remain on the higher side. You will succeed in your efforts to achieve a stronger financial standing.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to make monetary gains today. A piece of good news should arrive which will be related to your workplace. Students will secure success in education-related issues. The support of your siblings will prove beneficial. You are set to earn prestige and popularity today. Control your anger. Your health will remain fine. Some expenses are possible.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will function in normal conditions in the workplace. You are likely to remain in doubt over something. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Your savings are likely to increase. There will be running around to do in the workplace. It will be good for you to maintain a congruous approach with that of your senior officers. Your mother is likely to bless you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace. Your performance will be excellent on the work front. You shall draw benefits on account of your siblings. This will be a day of good results for students. Your relations with your offspring will be harmonious. This will be a favourable day in money-related issues. You will feel warmth and affection towards your life partner.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will achieve a stronger financial standing. You are likely to make occupational gains. Your senior officers may extend a special help in completing a task. This will be an auspicious day for students. You will enjoy the bliss of luxuries and material pleasure. This is a favourable day for making property-related gains. This will be an excellent day for health concerns.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make solid gains today. All your work will come through easily. If you have been facing problems in a specific project, you will manage to resolve them all. Lovers will take a leap in their relationship. Your parents’ support will prove beneficial. You will be fit and energetic today. Your daily income is set to remain high today.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to remain hassled on account of excessively high expenses. There will be some obstacles on the work front. Salaried folks are likely to make gains today. There will be a strange kind of restlessness in the workplace over your tasks. Your family members’ support will prove beneficial. Remain cautious on the health front. There will be unnecessary running around to do.

