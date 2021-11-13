Horoscope Today, November 13, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces ascendant sign people are likely to receive significant help and advice from their parents or family elders. Read daily forecasts to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will manage to achieve a strong financial position as money will flow in from several sources. A family gathering or a social event is possible which will life up your spirits. You will be tempted to buy a luxury item or an expensive decorative piece. You will sleep well and eat well. There will be cheerful and a peaceful ethos at home. A new business proposal may be made to you which will bring in extra income for a long while on a persistent basis.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to make gains in the field related to their work and receive some good news. The day seems to be full of applause and praise for you from your colleagues as well as seniors. You will salvage a very complex professional situation. However, a lingering personal issue may not allow you to enjoy the limelight fully. If you have to appear in an interview, work on your body language. Be sensitive to your spouse. Control your spending.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have an easy day on the work front. Your assignments will move as per your plans. You will manage to resolve several problems in the workplace and draw praises from your arch-rivals. If you are expecting any kind of result today or have sought admission in a prestigious institution, you are likely to secure success. Business people may chance upon a lucrative deal with a prestigious group. Do not waste money on unproductive schemes.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to feel unwell or get injured in a minor way. You may not feel fit and cheerful today as your energy levels will remain low. A close friend or a cousin may get you trapped in a wasteful activity and ruin your day. You need to be firm otherwise a crafty person may sweet talk you into investing a big sum in a useless scheme. It will be an amount gone forever. An unpleasant interaction is possible at home because of your intrusive tendencies. Stay calm.

Leo

Leo sign people will be in the spotlight in the workplace. A recently concluded assignment may bring accolades for the entire team because of your hard work and wisdom. Business people will make excellent gains on account of some strategies adopted by their partners. Their prestige will bring in more business proposals. There will be enhanced warmth and affection between family members. You all will care for each other.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may have to cope with their senior officer’s ire for their lacklustre attitude. Your despondency may cost you dearly, so you must be cautious and careful. Do not respond back angrily. It might be best to accept your mistakes. You must also be more tolerant at home because your critical attitude and harsh words may bring back even angrier response from your family members. You may splurge on buying addictive substances such as cigarettes and liquor.

Libra

Libra sign people will get some relief on the financial front as overdue payments may get cleared. Something good is going to happen soon in your professional life as the stars are favourable for a promotion or for a new job. If you applied for an admission in a high-profile institution, you are likely to get selected. A work done by you will bring popularity and praise in the social sphere. You must stay positive and patient. Things will fall in place on their own. Household shopping is possible.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will be in a highly decisive mood today. As a result of which they will manage to complete a lot of pending work. A dilemma over a personal issue or a mystery will persist. You may go through a strange experience and not understand it. There will be a blissful ethos at home. You will enjoy familial care and comfort. You are advised not to be individualistic in your approach and take care of everybody's well-being.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will move steadily in the workplace even if the speed appears slow in the morning. You will give an exemplary performance and draw praises from your juniors as well as seniors. If you have to appear in an interview today, you must prepare well and check all your documents before leaving home. Pending payments are likely to get cleared and bring some stability. Your spouse will be in a cosy mood.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will take some strong decisions on the financial front and make some long-term commitments. Business deals will bring in higher than expected gains. A family elder may give important advice. You must follow it. Investments in real estate may generate further revenue. You will invest in your health and the sacrifice will be worth it. Eat mindfully and take rest.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have an easy day at work. You will work in a highly efficient form and meet the targets very easily. You will make your seniors impressed with your presence of mind and smartness. Your spouse will be caring and affectionate towards you. Lovers may seek parental approval to tie the knot. Your parents or elder sibling may give advice on financial matters. You will feel happy.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may have to cope with a sudden demand to purchase some expensive household gadgets. It may disturb their monthly budget in a big way and lead to stress. Your senior officer may find some faults in your work and his negative feedback may be a reason for disappointment. You may feel low and indifferent towards everything in a general way. Your father may give important advice. You may develop a seasonal flu or hurt yourself.

Also Read| Monthly Horoscope November 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month