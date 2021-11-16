Horoscope Today, November 16, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Aries, Taurus and Cancer ascendant sign people will work swiftly as their work will move the way they want it to. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will have mounting expenses and you may need to pay extra attention to manage your finances better. However, money will flow in too. Your work will move the way you want it to and with your obsessive hard work, you will keep it under control. You must eat a healthy diet and take adequate rest along with precautions as your health stars show some vulnerabilities. Your plans to start a new business assignment will gain momentum. Partnership or team ventures will boost your confidence and bring popularity.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to maintain an edge over their competitors in the workplace and gain popularity for their achievements. You may get some unexpected income or the final amount in a payment will be much more than your expectations. Your work will move the way you want it to. Your offspring may support you in a big way and do something special to bring comfort in your life. A social gathering will bring vibrance to your life.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will be successful in everything that they will undertake today. A number of opportunities will come to you and you will make best use of them by taking your team members along. An idea about a new project will gain further shape and momentum. There will be an ethos of sharing and caring at home. Money flows in from unexpected sources. This is a favourable day for health and financial concerns.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will streamline their work and achieve an edge in all their activities and tasks. All your work will move the way you want it to and there will be a high-level success that you will secure today. You will prove lucky in almost everything. Married couples as well as lovers will achieve depth and greater warmth in their relationships. They will be looked after by their partners. You should take rest in the afternoon as some discomfort is possible.

Leo

Leo sign people may have to cope with a recurring ailment. You are advised to consult a doctor and also try home remedies. Your busy schedule may prove too much to pay attention to your partner and domestic responsibilities. Mind your words while conversing with your colleagues and seniors in an official meeting. Your expenses are likely to mount. Spending cosy time with your family members will give you peace and a sense of gratification.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will receive good news as they get the required assistance and guidance from their colleagues and seniors in a prestigious project. Your plans to buy an item of luxury will gain momentum. You will be bursting with energy and confidence. A partnership venture proves exciting with great returns. If you have been making efforts to expand your family, you are likely to get good news today. There will be an improvement in your finances.

Libra

Libra sign people will make connections today which will prove useful in the future, so grab the opportunity. You will manage to find an amicable solution to a long-standing pending assignment and the conflicts around it. There will not be any significant ups and downs as your work will move at a normal pace. You may decide to spruce up your kitchen and purchase some hi-tech gadgets. A family elder may demand attention. Be warm and affectionate towards your spouse.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will work very efficiently and exhibit their talents and decision-making power. You will be tasked with a difficult assignment which you will manage like cutting a cake. Money flows in from various sources and helps you achieve financial stability and gives you some surplus to splurge on yourself and invest for further gains. Students will remain enthusiastic and energetic today. An unexpected trip will prove profitable.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will remain stressed over something. A family member may fall ill and may demand your attention and energy. This may turn out to be a day of making achievements for students and adding to family’s prestige. Your teachers are likely to bless you too. Married couples as well as lovers will spend some cosy time and achieve depth and greater bonding in their relationship. Financial schemes will fetch greater returns. Take care of your health.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will streamline their priorities and schedule which will enable them to work swiftly and gain an edge over their competitors in the workplace. You will feel happy after developing a grip over your projects. Your seniors may appreciate you too. There will be greater depth in your marital relationship and a genuine concern for each other’s well-being. You and your partner are likely to steal some time from your busy schedule and do things to make your relationship vibrant.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will pay attention to their finances and streamline all the investments and property holdings. The day will remain hectic from dawn to dusk. Your creativity will keep you at the top of your professional game which will impress your boss and motivate him to help you in a major way. Students may get some golden opportunities today, so they need to keep their eyes and ears open. Your grandmother may write her share of family heritage in your name.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will notice an improvement in all aspects of life. You will make a significant headway on the financial front and secure payments in abundance. You will achieve financial stability and some surplus to invest for further gains. A new job opportunity may strike suddenly. Salaried folks are likely to be entrusted with a new prestigious role which will bring greater responsibilities and prestige to their profile. You will manage to get rid of some recurring conflicts.

