Horoscope Today, November 18, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Libra

Gemini, Leo and Pisces ascendant sign people will strengthen their financial position and give it a boost. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people may be given the responsibility of a complex professional task. This will enable them to exhibit their professional powers and skills. They will have a day of achievements and secure success in their tasks on account of their wisdom and presence of mind. There will be love and harmony among family members. If you had loaned an amount to anybody, you are likely to receive it back. You may spend money to purchase monthly groceries.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will be in a mood to splurge on themselves and on general luxurious things. You may regret it later, so spend wisely. Your work will move smoothly without any specific hiccups. You may have to travel to a nearby town to visit an ailing relative. There are indications of an altercation between you and your life partner. You are advised to exercise restraint over your temper and maintain a pleasant demeanour. Physical discomfort may persist.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will focus on important matters such as finances and professional growth in order to gain an upper hand in life. It will turn out to be a prosperous day on the personal front. Traders will earn in abundance from their main business as well as from their side business. If you appear in an interview, you are likely to give an exemplary performance. The day will bring rewards and appreciation for you.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will be in a creative form and which will help them develop an upper edge over their rivals. An accomplishment is indicated in the cards which will bring the limelight on you. You may enjoy some of the forbidden pleasures of this world and do things that make your heart sing. If you are going to appear in an interview, you must prepare well and be careful about your body language. The inflow of money will be great.

Leo

Leo sign people will remain in an enthusiastic form. You will get handsome returns in all your endeavours. Your work will move as per your plans and wishes. Financial profile is likely to get a boost today. Lovers and married couples will experience romance and sensuality at its best. A family elder may require your attention and time including a consultation visit to a doctor. A family youngster is likely to add to the family's prestige by making an academic achievement. Eat mindfully.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may have to cope with a recurring ailment. Traders will accept the challenges and prove their mettle by fighting and grabbing a lucrative deal. Give time to your beloved or spouse, shower love and warmth to keep your relationship strong and intact. Do not speak casually in a public setting on sensitive issues as you may be quoted by your rival to tarnish your image. You need to control your spending.

Libra

Libra sign people will get several pleasant surprises today. You will remain very creative and enthusiastic on the work front. Those dealing in writing and publishing will see their business blooming. You will enjoy the bliss of matrimony and companionship as the stars of romance and sensuality are in a good form. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will give a superlative performance. A social gathering is possible in the evening.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will remain on their toes as there will be never ending work. However, you will develop a strong hold over all the tasks and maintain a strict control over things. Keep an eye on your rivals and on a stupid colleague who may make a mistake and bring disrepute to your entire team. There will be an ethos of caring and sharing at home. A loss or a theft is indicated in the stars so be vigilant while you step out of home. Health needs watching.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to draw monetary benefits on account of past investments in speculative activities. A family youngster is likely to add comfort value in your life and do something special to make your life easy. Your work will move as per your plan. Retailers are likely to achieve a higher footfall leading to a significant increase in earnings. An interview or competitive exam setting will remain favourable. An exciting relationship may start for some.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may have to cope with several problems on the work front You will have to resolve background issues for the work to move ahead. Your subordinates' help may not prove useful and you will have to rely solely on your skills and wisdom. Your health stars indicate a recurring problem including a major expense on medicines or treatment. A family youngster may add comfort in your life at home by purchasing expensive equipment. Interview setting may prove tough, but you are likely to get selected.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will remain busy in the cycle of work. Things will move at a greater speed than they usually do. You should make sure that you take all the team members along and do not miss the procedures set important by your senior authorities. Traders will succeed in fulfilling their ambition of expanding their work in new zones and regions. It will add to their prestige and market value. A family gathering is possible in the evening.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will continue to do well on the work front. Financial position will strengthen even further. You may become ambitious to expand your work even further and set out to meet people in a different city to hold initial level talks for collaboration. A strenuous day and work may lead to health problems and debility. Make sure you get good rest and a healthy diet. Your partner’s care will prove comforting.

Also Read: Monthly Horoscope November 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month