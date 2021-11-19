Horoscope Today, November 19, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Aries, Aquarius and Pisces ascendant sign people will have to cope with some kind of stress. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people may have to cope with some unnecessary stress. You are advised to remain cautious in your familial life. You will have to put in extra effort if you want to boost your daily income. There will be gainful situations in business. Take care of your health as some kind of problem may crop up in your eyes. A sudden monetary gain and a journey is possible.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to cope with a few tensions. You may feel sluggish about doing your work. Salaried folks are likely to receive good news. Conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. Students will get results in proportion to the effort put in by them. You are advised to keep your arrogance and anger under control in your married life.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will be hassled on account of excessive running around. Your expenses are set to remain high. You are advised to avoid any possibility of journey. Take adequate care of your health. Your work will get completed smoothly. You will maintain good coordination with your life partner. Control your sluggishness and take care of your parents’ health. You shall make gains on account of your friends.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will secure success in the workplace. You might encounter a few obstacles while making efforts to make money. Students will have to make additional efforts today. Make sure you do not develop conflicts with your offspring. Take care of your health as a minor health issue may affect you. Do not make any investment today.

Leo

Leo sign people will face some challenges in their job. Your understanding with your senior officer may get disturbed. Business people are likely to do very well and achieve greater returns today. You are likely to earn prestige and honour today in the social sphere. This will be a day of positive results for students. Your familial life will remain blissful.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may face obstacles in their routine activities on account of their physical lethargy. Things will remain lacklustre in the workplace. You are likely to remain relaxed and go slow on all fronts. Business people may clinch a profitable deal and higher daily income. You should not interfere in others’ matters today. Students will get average results today. Keep away from unnecessary analysis and ideas.

Libra

Libra sign people might get hassled on account of certain physical discomforts. Your money may get spent on absolutely wasteful activities. Make sure that no conflict develops in your familial sphere. There will be excessive workload to cope with. You will benefit on account of a fortunate stroke of luck. You will take a greater interest in spiritual activities.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will secure high-level success in the workplace. You are advised to remain cautious in partnership ventures. A misunderstanding is possible between you and your life partner. Take care of your health as body ache is likely to trouble you. Your family members’ support will be helpful. Keep yourself away from negative thoughts.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to face health related issues today. You will make gains in the workplace. Your life partner will benefit in his workplace on account of your favourable stars. Be cautious about your speech while conversing with people. A work done by you may add to your prestige. A loaned amount may be returned today.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to secure success in their workplace on account of a strongly favourable stroke of luck. You may face some problems with regard to your offspring. An option may suddenly emerge from somewhere for making monetary gains. Your seniors will be pleased with you. Your relations with your siblings will get harmonious. A property deal may turn out to be useful. Take care of your health. An unpleasant interaction is possible between you and your life partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will remain hassled on account of some kind of mental stress. There will be some ups and downs on the health front too. Some of the recurring problems will get resolved. You may get a little worried about your parents’ health. It will do good to you if you maintain harmony with your senior officers. This will be a day of gains for students.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to cope with a bout of lethargy. You may remain stressed over something. Familial support will prove immensely useful. Your savings are set to increase today. Your siblings’ support will prove useful today. You are advised to control unnecessary analysis of people and situations. Take care of your health as you may develop indigestion.

