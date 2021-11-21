Horoscope Today, November 21, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Cancer, Libra and Pisces ascendant sign people need to guard against family disputes and misunderstandings. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people may remain occupied with unnecessary stress as the work will prove chaotic. You must avoid unnecessary discussions on the familial front as a casually made statement may evoke unpleasant reactions. You will have to burn the midnight oil to complete the work otherwise your payments may get stuck. This is a favourable day to explore new business opportunities as you may meet a prestigious party to partner with. You may accept a travel plan.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may have to cope with disputes among family members so they are advised to remain cautious. You will remain laid back when it comes to chasing the deadlines on work as a result of which there will be some stress. Salaried people may hear some kind of good news in the morning. This isn’t the best day to approach your partner over sensitive issues as your ability to communicate is not at its best.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will be on their toes throughout the day for work-related issues as a result of which they may get completely drained by the evening. You may have to shell out a large amount on an unplanned expense. This is not a good day to visit relatives or friends. Take care of your health and good rest which you genuinely need. Your spouse may help you in completing a task. A family elder may require care. A friend’s suggestion will prove beneficial.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will head first into the most challenging and tricky situations and emerge victorious on the work front. You must stay alert and avoid miscommunication on the financial front. Blocks are possible. Students should not waste their time in unproductive activities. Make sure that you do not speak harshly with family youngsters otherwise a family dispute may flare up. A minor physical discomfort is possible.

Leo

Leo sign people may to face the ire of their boss. There will be some chaos and a heated exchange because of a misunderstanding but all of it will lead to a transformation for the better in the afternoon. You need to adopt a smart approach and be more responsive towards your boss. Business people may clinch a lucrative deal with a renowned business group. Family members will have a cherished time in each other’s company.

Virgo

Virgo sign people need to truly value what they have rather than mourning for what they don’t have. Their attitude may keep them disinterested in the present moment and the current assignments as a result of which their bosses may develop a wrong impression of them. You may simply spend the day buying items to enhance the comfort quotient in your home. Do not give unsolicited advice to anybody as the person may raise serious doubts about your positioning to do so.

Libra

Libra sign people need to slow down as there will be some physical discomfort or a minor injury. You need to stay alert on the financial front as you are likely to waste a large amount today. A family dispute is possible if you do not remain vigilant while discussing sensitive issues. You may have to do overtime to be able to complete the work before the deadline is over. Your hard work and a fortunate stroke of luck will see you through. Prayer will prove therapeutic.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have a busy day as they will be busy with multifarious activities. They will successfully meet all their deadlines and their seniors’ demands. Traders need to be sensitive to their partner’s moods otherwise misunderstandings are possible. Your partner can be demanding and difficult to appease. Take care of your health and adequate rest. A sibling will support you in getting out of a tricky situation. Stay positive and cheerful.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to come in the grip of poor health and pain. A recurring health issue will resurface and bother you. It is a good day for matrimonial bliss and togetherness. Your speech may become harsh and words may get rude unless you pay attention and be cautious. Your work may fetch prestige and popularity. A loaned amount may be returned. Eat mindfully and sleep well.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people should keep their eyes open as a golden opportunity may be waiting for them. This will be a day of academic achievements. A skirmish of relationships is possible between you and your offspring if you do not restrain yourself while conveying harsh things. Your boss will be pleased with your contribution in the workplace. You will enjoy a pleasant time with your siblings and cousins. A coveted property may fall in your kitty. Take care of your spouse.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may have to cope with a family dispute and spend some stressful moments. Your energy levels may remain low in the morning but things will start improving in the afternoon. An older problem will begin to find a solution with your efforts. You may get anxious about your mother’s health. You must control your tendency to be individualistic rather than a team person.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will remain slow in their approach and create problems for themselves and others at work. A family member or a relative may help you in resolving a major problem. You are likely to make a big cut in their investment-based income. A dear friend may help you by doing something good for you. Control your chain of thought. Eat mindfully as you are vulnerable to developing constipation.

ALSO READ: 3 Zodiac signs who are die hard romantics