Horoscope Today, November 22, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Libra, Sagittarius

Aries, Libra and Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make gains on all the fronts as this will be a favourable day. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign:

Aries

Aries sign people will make gains today as the day is favourable. You will secure success in several tasks on account of your valour. There will be favourable developments on the monetary front too. Your brothers’ support will prove useful. Things will move smoothly in the workplace. An official trip may have to be undertaken. Students will do very well in their endeavours.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will do very well in the workplace. This will be a relatively better day for money-related issues. Your financial position will get stronger. You will get the support of your family members. You will manage to do all your work with ease. However, a health issue will keep you stressed.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make exceptionally good gains today. There will be relief from your ongoing troubles. Your professional assignments will get completed with a sense of achievement. Your marital and familial life will remain pleasant. Students will secure success in their projects. Your offspring will cooperate with you. You shall get the opportunities to make progress in your business.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to do excessive running around throughout the day. You may remain a little worried about your health. It may hurt your cause if you trust someone blindly. Students will have to work hard and some struggle is possible too. Do not get into any debate or discussion with your life partner. Your expenses are set to remain high.

Leo

Leo sign people may strengthen their financial position today. Lovers are likely to be in a sharing and expressive mood. This will be a day of securing success for lovers. You shall secure new opportunities to earn a side income. You may enjoy good food and drinks with a friend. You shall make gains in the workplace.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to get opportunities in their job. There will be a significant increase in your routine comforts. Your pending tasks are likely to pick up momentum. Students will get appropriate results from the hard work put in by them. You shall make gains in an activity which has connections with a distant country. There will be some problems in the life of your offspring. You shall make monetary gains.

Libra

Libra sign people will benefit on account of a favourable stroke of luck in several issues. New opportunities will spring up for making monetary gains. You will remain very confident about your work. You may make an achievement in your job or business. Students will secure success in their endeavours. You shall make gains on account of your offspring.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to cope with some health-related issues. The day may bring unnecessary expenses on wasteful things. There will be ups and downs in the workplace. You shall make gains on account of your speech. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You shall secure new means of making money.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to make some occupational gains. You shall do well in partnership ventures. You will strike a coordinated approach with your life partner. You will feel a renewed surge in warmth towards your offspring. Take care of your life partner’s health. There will be chances of earning prestige and honour today. Your luck is likely to remain slightly weak today.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are advised to stay away from all kinds of immoral activities. You may feel slightly hassled on the health front. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. There are strong chances that your savings will improve significantly. This may be a day of running around in the workplace. Remain vigilant about the steps taken by your enemies.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to make money-related gains. You shall succeed in the matters of romantic relationships. You will clinch a higher order profit in the share market and other investments. This will be a day of securing success for students. Your colleagues’ support will prove useful and auspicious. There will be an improvement in your routine comforts.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make gains in the workplace. Your seniors will support you by all means. There will be some kind of anxiety at the back of your mind. A family member may say something hurtful to you. There will be challenges on the financial front to handle. Make sure that your speech doesn’t hurt people while holding routine conversations.

