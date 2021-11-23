Horoscope Today, November 23, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces

Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces ascendant sign people will manage to impress their boss and seniors with their hard work and efficiency. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign:

Aries

Aries sign people will remain in a highly efficient form. They will do a lot of work and keep the strings under their control. Your bank balance will be brimming and you are likely to make some excellent investments today. A male friend may offer some special help which will prove to be a great support. You will combine personal goals with a journey undertaken for a professional assignment and come back rejuvenated. Good day for interview results.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may have to spend extra hours at work. You will make some great investments on account of an expert’s advice and directions. You will achieve stability as well as surplus on the financial front. A family member may do something special to make your life easy. Take care of your health as overindulgence in food and drinks may give you serious discomfort and pain.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will work in a sincere manner and clear the backlog in a major way. You will be at your sharpest when it comes to problem solving abilities. By the evening, you will manage to shed a bigger part of the load. There will be a positive exchange of ideas between you and your family members. If you appear in a competitive exam or an interview, you will do very well. You may plan to start a new business venture.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may have to cope with disappointments as things may not go as per their expectations. Problems will keep recurring as a result of which you will have to run pillar to post. You may feel unwell or suffer from the lack of energy to be able to fulfil your daily duties. You are advised to check all the important documents yourself and not leave the final checking to anybody. An unpleasant exchange of words may take place between you and your spouse.

Leo

Leo sign people will have a stable financial condition and will move ahead very sincerely on this front. You may plan an exotic trip or an outing with your partner. A new consultancy assignment or a business partner is in the offing. The day will bring several exotic surprises including lovely drinks and dishes with a surprise visitor. You will make an achievement on the work front.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may be able to impress their boss and other higher ups by resolving a major problem and completing a few complicated projects. You may enjoy yourself in the second half of the day by indulging in food and drinks. You will also get good rest from the humdrum of life. If you appeared in an exam or interview recently and are expecting the result today, it is likely to remain favourable. You may have to face some issues with a family member.

Libra

Libra sign people will remain cheerful as things will go as per their plans and expectations. Your improved financial condition may permit you to plan a new venture or make a solid investment. A major achievement is possible on the work front. This is a good day to impress your teachers or interviewers with your charming ideas and personality. A family youngster may add to the family's prestige by making an achievement on the work front.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may remain slightly dull and laid back today. Their energy levels will be low and they may lack the agility to go about their routine activities. Some complicated situations may arise and push you to make a dead investment. Be vigilant against such a possibility. Your communication skills will be at their best and inspirational for your colleagues and subordinates. A small project may start on the sides which may bring additional income on a regular basis.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people receive beneficial proposals on the work front. You will find your way out of every complicated situation and handle things with dexterity and finesse. Mutual understanding between you and your spouse may make your bond stronger. Your spouse may need your care and love while dealing with a bout of illness. You will manage to impress your boss with your efficiency. Rely on your effort and work rather than wishing for a miracle.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people must remain focussed on their work and in making sincere efforts. Any kind of short cut should be avoided as the consequences can be damaging to your professional prestige and future prospects. Your bank balance is brimming and you may make the right investment choices with your alertness and informed choices. There will be some chaos in the morning to resolve, but the afternoon will be pleasant and relaxed. Your rivals may be up to a trick.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy stability on the financial front as money flows in from different sources including the return of a loaned amount. Single people are likely to get connected with a special one and bonding between existing partners is going to be strong which will make the day terrific for all of you. A beneficial and lucrative business offer may be made to you. If you appear in an interview today, you will do very well and impress everybody with your performance. You will sleep very well today.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have a good day as everything will go as per their plans and expectations. You will manage to impress your seniors with your hard work and efficiency. However, there will be some issues on the domestic front as a family member may give you a hard time. You must measure your words before you use them especially, while conveying sensitive and unpleasant messages.

