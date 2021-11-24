Horoscope Today, November 24, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Gemini, Capricorn and Aquarius ascendant sign people will maintain harmony with their partners and get their support in abundance. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will get mixed results today. You may face some problems in the workplace on account of your colleagues’ indifference. This will be a great day for money-related concerns. Maintain harmony with your loved ones. Students are likely to secure success in their tasks. Your expenses are set to remain high.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will face some problems on account of their sluggishness. You may have to cope with excessive workload. There will be chances of earning prestige and fame. Salaried folks are likely to receive good news. Your health will remain fine but avoid unnecessary confusions and conflicts. There will be chances of making monetary gains.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will secure success in resolving familial issues. Your financial condition is likely to get strengthened. It will be good for you to exercise restraint over your speech. You may catch a cold and cough. The situations will remain favourable in the workplace. Your life partner will support you.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will make gains in their job or business throughout the day. You will secure success in striking a property deal whether it is for an apartment or for a piece of land. You will feel affectionate towards your mother and she will bless you too. Students will succeed in their endeavours. Your health will remain fine. You are likely to make monetary gains.

Leo

Leo sign people may have to cope with some unnecessary and heightened expenses. You may also remain hassled on account of a health disorder. You will secure success in the workplace. A journey is possible. Your relations with your offspring will remain harmonious. You are advised to keep away from unnecessary issues. There will be chances of clinching greater profit for business people.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to land in favourable situations for making monetary gains. You shall receive money from an additional source of income. This will be a day of putting in hard work for students. A difference of opinion may crop up between you and your offspring. This will be a favourable day for getting material pleasure and fruition. There will be some irritating dilemma. Do not trust anybody blindly.

Libra

Libra sign people will make gains in their job-related issues. Your senior officers will cooperate with you adequately. You may get a little worried about your mother’s health. This may turn out to be a day of fun and frolic. Students will do very well in their endeavours. The inflow of money will stabilize your financial condition.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will feel very sluggish throughout the day. This will be an average day for health-related concerns. You shall get appropriate results from the hard work put in by you. It will be good for you to keep calm. You will do well on the domestic front. There will be chances of making monetary gains. You shall secure success in property-related issues.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are advised to exercise restraint over your speech. You need to remain careful while dealing with familial matters. A mature amount may get wasted on a useless activity. Take appropriate care of your health as physical discomforts may hassle you. You are advised to avoid any debate and discussion with your life partner. Your mother will bless you. Avoid giving advice to others.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to get good results in the workplace. You are likely to work to expand your business and secure success in your endeavours. Your life partner’s support will prove useful. You must control your temptation to spend time with the people of opposite sex. This will be a favourable day for making monetary gains. Take care of your health as you may create some unnecessary tensions by yourself. You may have to shell out a large amount over your offspring.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to make gains on account of your enemies. There will be an unnecessary expense to cope with. A minor health issue may keep you troubled. You will get auspicious results in your business or job. Your brothers and sisters will cooperate with you nicely. Your relations with your spouse will remain favourable. Keep yourself away from unnecessary debates and discussions.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may have to cope with some problems in money-related issues. A trusted person may backstab you and hurt you. This will be a favourable day for work-related issues. A pending task will get completed and cheer you up. Your comforts are set to remain high. Maintain harmony in your conjugal life for your own well-being.

Also Read| Monthly Horoscope November 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month