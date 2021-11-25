Horoscope Today, November 25, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Gemini, Libra, Scorpio

Gemini, Libra and Scorpio ascendant sign people will gain surplus to invest further as money flows in. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign:

Aries

Aries sign people will easily overcome all the challenges that they may face in their work life and may even succeed in making a mark. You will work with a razor-sharp approach and not let any mistake go unnoticed which may be made by a careless colleague. You will increase your income and add to your accumulated wealth. You may have to solve a few problems on the domestic front. You may splurge to have fun in life.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to bear the consequences of their indifference and casual attitude towards work. Your tendency to postpone everything may cost you dearly. The pile of unfinished tasks will get bigger and bigger. Do not take unnecessary stress and do not lose temper in an uncontrolled manner. Stress will affect your health adversely. Financially, you will maintain a strong position.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will implement certain plans to achieve harmony and peace at home. Money flows in and adds to your accumulated wealth. It will be good to develop a spiritual perspective on family life and not react angrily over every petty remark or episode. Take a larger view and remain distant. Your health stars indicate a problem including seasonal infections and discomfort. Your spouse will look after you well.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will restore faith and confidence in themselves by overcoming all obstacles and making a mark in their work life. A stable financial condition will enable you to invest in a property or dream for a luxurious apartment. An older sister or your grandmother may write her property share in your name as a form of love and affection. If you appear in an interview, you will impress everybody with your performance.

Leo

Leo sign people may get trapped in an unwanted situation and may have to give a large amount to an acquaintance who may ask for financial help. Your health stars indicate a problem including seasonal infections and body ache. Your work will move as per your plans and expectations. You may set out on a fun trip with family members to meet a relative living in a different city. Business people will get beneficial deals in all their trades.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will present innovative ideas in order to enhance the flow of money in their existing deals or projects. The day will be highly favourable for you in terms of monetary issues and finances as robust growth is indicated in the stars. If you are going to appear in an interview, you must prepare well and work on your body language. A confusion over an important issue will persist and keep you handled. Check all your documents carefully.

Libra

Libra sign people will keep up the winning momentum on the professional front. Their work will move as per their plans and expectations. Attending a professional meeting or a conference may turn out to be a boon as a figure in authority may notice your brightness. Your parents or a family member may demand your attention and resources. A social gathering will prove exciting and you will be in the limelight. Money flows in and brings happiness.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will remain laid back and unexcitable throughout the day. You may not feel very energetic today and a minor illness may keep you low and dull. However, you will continue to work in a steady manner and meet your deadlines. Stay calm and do not get anxious if people get aggressive about deadlines or any other problem. Money will flow in and create some surplus for you to invest further. You may get interested in buying an apartment for yourself.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may have to deal with some unpleasant or adverse situations at home or even at work. People may express their disappointment with you which in turn might infuriate you. You are advised to ignore and not respond angrily because you may speak more harshly than you like to. Your words and tone will then become the issue rather than their ill behaviour. Centre within yourself. Meditation will prove therapeutic and bring peace. Do not waste your time in resolving others’ issues.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may lead a project to ensure that it gets completed successfully. For businesspersons, new investments and partnership ventures are indicated in the stars. A family member may come to your aid while handling complex and diverse work situations. Some of you are likely to get cheated in a romantic relationship or while finding partners on a dating website. You must stay cautious and vigilant. Stress may wear you down so relax and meditate.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may benefit on account of the moves made by their professional competitors. Their demands posed to the employers may fetch gains that will benefit you in getting a promotion or a monetary reward. The day brings an excellent opportunity to renew ties with your siblings and make a fresh beginning in a joint venture. Mutual understanding between you and your spouse may make your bond even stronger. Do not talk casually.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may have to deal with a few obstacles as their payments may remain stuck. If you had loaned a large amount to a friend, he may not return despite your repeated reminders. A trusted subordinate may bring harm to your reputation in your network of business people by misusing your name to his advantage. You need to remain alert. You need to be more responsive towards your spouse otherwise problems will brew up fast.

