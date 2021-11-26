Horoscope Today, November 26, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Taurus, Capricorn

Aries, Taurus and Capricorn ascendant sign people will spend a considerable time dealing with problems and overcoming them. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your zodiac sign:

Aries

Aries sign people may have to cope with some kind of ups and downs on the work front. People may not cooperate with you adequately and you may have to resolve several problems on your own. You are likely to make some high order financial gains. It will be good to remain warm and generous towards people around you at work and also at home. Your expenses will remain on a higher side.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may have to deal with a few problems and interpersonal skirmishes as your energy levels will be low whereas the work pressure will be monumental. Despite challenges, you may manage to resolve a major problem as a result of which your boss and other higher ups may appreciate you. Salaried folks may get the news of a promotion or transfer to the location of their choice. Do not get trapped in unnecessary conflicts and misunderstandings. Money will flow in.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will win in all kinds of situations related to family members and personal relationships on account of their self-assurance and a pleasant take on life. You will manage to give a boost to your financial standing by making some smart investments. It will be good to exercise restraint over your speech and be mindful in your conversations in order to avoid hurting your loved ones. Your health stars continue to indicate problems and the possibility of an infection.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will use their wise intellect and make the most of the opportunities on the work front. It is a great day for real estate and property dealings. Your mother will leave no stone unturned to make this a comfortable and love-filled day for you. She may write off her share in family heritage in your name. You will feel fit and fine. Pending payments are likely to get cleared.

Leo

Leo sign people are advised to control their expenses as they are vulnerable towards getting attracted to wasteful material or investment plans. You may also have to spend on some necessary items for domestic needs, but you must restrain yourself from going overboard. A muscular pain or some kind of injury might trouble you. You may set in for a road journey to meet somebody or to pay a courtesy visit. Business deals will remain favourable.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will use their wise intellect and make the most of it by making sharp calculations on the financial front. They will reap benefits and earn profit by a huge margin. A family youngster is likely to make a big achievement on the academic front. You are advised to restrain yourself from giving unsolicited advice to young people. An error made by you will keep you slightly anxious throughout the day.

Libra

Libra sign people will be driven with passion to achieve all that they want to. You will be in a mood to make all your dreams a reality. Your ambitious perspective will act as a propelling factor and enable you to make some achievements straightaway. While you try to make it big on the professional front, do not ignore your responsibilities on the home front. Your mother and your maternal relatives may need your time and attention. A friend may give a surprise visit and cheer up the evening. Money flows in.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may want to relax their way today and reflect on their work and life, so far. Your health will be fine but you will not be enthusiastic to start anything or take on challenging projects. Already made effort in ongoing projects will bring rewards and a sense of achievement. You will do well by not responding to people’s instigation to agitate you and get you involved in a brawl or an altercation. Money is likely to be in surplus and a reason for satisfaction.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people should divert their attention to creative and peace giving pursuits rather than brooding over what all wrong people have done to them and said to them. You should act strategically while handling domestic issues and steer clear of unpleasant family elders. Maintain your inner island and remain focussed on yourself. This will help you to beat the stress and stay healthy. Do not give unsolicited advice to your life partner and others around you.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to crack a major project with an international organization. Business people will also develop connections with international business houses or patrons. This is not a good day to take initiative on the romantic front as your partner or love interest may not appreciate your intentions in the right spirit. Stay positive and do not create problems by doing unnecessary fault-finding. Your offspring may make an unreasonable demand.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make gains on account of general announcements and welfare-schemes made by their company or organization. You will gain an upper hand over your enemies on account of your hard work and wise approach. Overwork may lead to exhaustion and debility. A relative may do something special which will make you feel loved and looked after. Do not give your opinion on sensitive issues in a public forum.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are advised not to take things to their heart even if they face disappointments and setbacks. Money front poses challenges as people may make procedural lapses which might delay the release of your money from official sources. However, things might come under control in the afternoon. Other things will also start showing positive results in the afternoon if you make persistent efforts. You will end the day on a positive note.

