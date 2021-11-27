Horoscope Today, November 27, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Taurus, Leo and Capricorn ascendant sign people must control their anger and arrogance while dealing with people at home and at work. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will make monetary gains today. Students are likely to get good results in their endeavours and assignments. If you have offspring, their work will make you swell with pride. This will be a productive day on the work front. Your marital life will remain pleasant. Maintain harmony with family members.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will get auspicious results in the workplace. There will be some kind of tension in your mind. A health issue is likely to persist and keep you in discomfort. Eat mindfully. Control your bout of lethargy. A journey is highly likely. Control your anger and arrogance while dealing with your spouse. Expenses are likely to remain high.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make solid gains today. The day may bring some exceptional possibilities on the work front. Your life partner will support you adequately. Your daily income is set to bring in surplus. Your approach will remain congruous with that of your family members. You will enjoy the support of a favourable stroke of luck.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will make financial gains today. You are likely to make some kind of gains in the field of job. Maintain harmony with your seniors. Students will get auspicious results today. This will be a great day for real estate and property dealings. This will be a positive day for health issues. You will remain cheerful. You may have to spend money on buying certain items of comfort.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to make solid gains in their routine activities. Business people are likely to clinch a lucrative deal with a prestigious client. This will be a favourable day for lovers. Married people will enjoy the support of their life partners. This will be a beneficial day for students. Make sure that you do not ruin your chances on account of your temper and arrogance.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to do excessive running around today. Your expenses are set to remain high. If you had recently applied for a loan, it is likely to come through. This will be a positive day to enjoy the pleasures of this world. You may catch a cold and develop a cough, so take precautions. This will be a day of hard work for students.

Libra

Libra sign people will certainly earn more than they usually do in their routine financial dealings. Your income is set to improve. A new source of income may also appear from somewhere. A piece of good news is possible on the job or business front. This will be a highly productive day for students. Your siblings will support you. Your familial life will remain blissful.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to make gains in their job. Your senior officers will cooperate with you adequately and your pending tasks will get completed soon. A property or apartment-related problem is likely to get resolved today. There will be an ethos of fun and frolic at home. Some kind of stress that may have been looming large will begin to abate.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make gains on account of a fortunate stroke of luck. Your health will remain fine and you will enjoy the comforts of life. You are likely to earn prestige today. You may set out on an official trip. There will be situations of making gains. Exercise restraint over your spending.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to face physical and mental issues. There will be excessive workload which may bring in exhaustion. You are advised to stay careful on the health front. You may waste money on unproductive activities. You may feel strangely indifferent and disinterested towards your professional responsibilities. Exercise restraint over your anger and arrogance.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make occupational gains today. This will be a day of making monetary gains and resolving related problems. Do not get entangled in any debate with your senior officers. Your marital and familial life will remain pleasant. Students will do very well in their tasks. A journey may get planned suddenly.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to put in some extra effort in the workplace. You may get a little hassled about your health issues. You may spend money to have fun and go out with your friends. Good food and drinks are all indicated very strongly in your stars. Your colleagues will support you and help you make gains. Your bond with your partner will get stronger as there will be mutual affection.

