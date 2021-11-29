Horoscope Today, November 29, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Aries, Gemini and Aquarius ascendant sign people will have to deal with a minor health issue today. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will be able to work smoothly as conditions will remain normal in the workplace. There will be excessive running around for some work throughout the day. Your expenses may remain on the higher side. You must keep your anger under control when it comes to routine activities. Take care of your health as a minor problem may afflict you. This will be a day of average results for students. A sudden monetary gain is possible.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to receive good news in money-related issues. This will be a productive day for salaried folks. Lovers may finally gather courage to express themselves to their partners. Students will receive good news on the academic front. Take care of your life partner’s health. A new source of income may suddenly spring up from somewhere.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will get average results in the workplace. You may remain worried over something throughout the day. This will be a great day for making occupational gains. Your life partner will make gains. You may face some health issues. Your familial life will remain pleasant. It is a promising day to achieve financial prosperity.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will remain upbeat and confident today. Expect to reap the rewards and benefits of hard work put in by you. Students will have to burn the midnight oil. Professionals will make gains in their job. You may face some problems on account of your offspring. Your siblings will support you in a major way. Maintain warmth and affection towards your spouse.

Leo

Leo sign people will manage to achieve financial strengthening. Your loved ones will support you by all means. It will do good if you exercise restraint over your speech. Things will remain just fine on the health front. Business people achieve a position of authority in their dealings. Professionals are advised to maintain congruity with their boss. Students are likely to accomplish something today.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will get auspicious results in all their tasks. You will earn fame and prestige today. You will spend a comfortable day enjoying some of the pleasures of life. People will make gains in the workplace. Your speech will have a magical quality which will help you see through all routine activities. Your friends will support you. There will be chances of making monetary gains.

Libra

Libra sign people will have to cope with a sharp rise in their expenses. It will be a hectic day on account of an increase in responsibilities. Exercise restraint over your speech. You may get hassled on account of mental upheaval. Your offspring may bring gains. Your life partner’s support will be gainful. Eat mindfully.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to make financial gains today. Your relations with your boss will remain harmonious. Students are likely to do very well in their endeavours. You are likely to make an achievement on the work front. Salaried folks are likely to enjoy a special favour made by their senior officers. You will maintain an upper edge over your enemies. Lovers will enjoy the bliss of love and romance.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make gains in their jobs. There will be enhanced harmony in your marital relationship. Your income will be better than usual. Students will get good results. You shall get the opportunities of making progress in the workplace. You will succeed in your work-related plans. A business trip is possible.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will enjoy the support of a favourable stroke of luck. You may achieve the expansion of your activities and start an additional project. You will maintain congruity with your senior officers. You will achieve success in government-related tasks. Your marital life will remain pleasant. Advice is to keep a check on your anger. You may spend money on items of comfort and pleasures.

Aquarius

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make gains in their job or business. You will do well in partnership ventures. An official trip is possible. Students will succeed in their endeavours only if they work hard. You will enjoy a congruous approach with your life partner. Money shall flow in. Work peacefully in order to succeed in your effort.

