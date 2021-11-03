Horoscope Today, November 3, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Aries, Libra and Aquarius ascendant sign people may not have the required energy to go about their work or may get drained by working hard. Read your ascendant sign’s daily predictions to know the possibilities for you.

Aries

Aries sign people will drive themselves harder and harder to achieve their professional targets even if it leaves them exhausted and drains their energy. You will command authority in the workplace and keep things under your control. You need to be more particular about your exercise routine and diet-based precautions. A simple discussion at home may snowball into a conflict if caution is not exercised from the start. Love is in the air.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have a productive day as money flows in on account of your calculated risks which will pay off brilliantly. This will be an average day for work-related issues. An academic achievement is likely to be made which will boost the confidence of students under this sign. You will enjoy the comfort of love better if you understand your partner’s sentiments and choices. A fun-filled party with friends and family members is possible in the evening which will refresh you all.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to cope with some disappointments in the workplace but there will be some sudden breakthroughs and achievements too. You will have an emotional roller coaster. You must remain congenial to people around you. Silence may win the battles in a better way than confronting people for their double standards. Money flows in and allows you to buy some luxury items for yourself.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will move ahead zestfully and shrug off the past battles and memories. You will gain strength and professional wisdom. There will be a sense of achievement and contentment. You may be rewarded by your senior officers in the form of a promotion or an increment. You will kick start the festivities by re-doing the interiors of one section of your house. You will remain healthy and cheerful. You will have a fun time enjoying food and drinks with family.

Leo

Leo sign people will make some major financial changes and ensure higher gains. Romantic couples will pay more attention to their partners and their love life. This is the perfect day to plan big and complete the pending tasks as luck is by your side. The favourable planetary positions will enable you to accomplish what you wish for. Be cautious of your health and follow healthy practices. There will be an ethos of care and concern at home.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have a day full of excitement and adventure. Your work will move smoothly and there will be several rewarding experiences. You will turn challenging situations in your favour and emerge stronger and wiser. You are likely to party in the evening with your family and friends and enjoy exotic stuff in life. A social welfare task done by you will fetch social recognition as well as satisfaction.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to plan a new business as there will be some surplus capital. You might set out to shop for the festivities and for usual items for domestic needs. Your energy levels may remain low or something you eat may not agree with your stomach. You may have to cope with unnecessary delays in the release of your payments. You will receive benefits from an additional source of income. You should remain cautious while discussing sensitive matters.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will receive benefits from an additional and unplanned source of income which will take care of your festive expenses and allow you to splurge. You will be thoroughly soaked in the festive spirit as people will visit you and shower affection and gifts on you. Additionally, you will buy things for yourself. The interview setting will remain favourable for experienced people as well as starters. Moderation should be your mantra while enjoying food and drinks.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make accomplishments in the workplace on account of a favourable position of stars. This is an auspicious day to appear in interviews for a coveted or high paying job. Your chances are truly bright. A family youngster is likely to brighten up your day by making an achievement and giving you a sense of pride. A family member may require your care and attention. Money flows in and brings excitement.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have a smooth sailing on the professional front as seniors will accept your model of plans and interventions. You will be very sharp and meticulous in your approach as a result of which things will yield positive results in no time. Traders and retailers will try several schemes to enhance the footfall and the outreach of their deals. Too much mental and physical work may give you fatigue and exhaustion. Control your spending.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may lack the physical and mental energy to go about their routine as well as new tasks. You are vulnerable to catching seasonal infection including fever and body ache. A crafty person may sweet talk you into an unproductive financial scheme. Be cautious and don’t be overconfident about your decision-making ability. Your spouse will be caring and affectionate.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have an excellent day on the professional as well as personal front. There will be excitement as well as contentment. Traders are likely to benefit from an additional deal that they may not have seen as a profit yielding venture till now. If you appear in an interview, it will turn out to be a very pleasant experience. The day will bring financial gains for property agents and consultants. There will be a loving ethos at home.

