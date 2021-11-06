Horoscope Today, November 6, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Aries, Gemini and Taurus ascendant sign people will have to take care of their health. Read details under your ascendant sign’s daily predictions.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to face some physical discomforts today. Too much work and too much analysis about work-related issues may affect your health adversely. You are advised to exercise restraint over your speech in daily life. Do not get into unnecessary discussions in your familial life. A pending payment may get cleared. Your life partner will be supportive.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to face a few problems in their marital life and while handling their business deals. This will be a favourable day for monetary gains. A short distance official trip is possible. Your colleagues' support will prove beneficial in your tasks. Take care of your health. Your expenses are set to remain high. It will be good for you to exercise restraint and stay calm.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to get hassled on account of a health issue. This will be a day of running around for your work. This will be an auspicious day for lovers. You are likely to make occupational gains today. There will be some kind of mental stress today. There will be an inflow of money. It will be good for you to exercise restraint over your speech.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will face some problems in money-related issues. Business people will have to work hard to maintain and enhance their daily income. There will be chances of an increase in your comforts. A conflict is possible between you and your offspring. You may spend a pleasant time with your friends. Your familial life will remain pleasant and harmonious.

Leo

Leo sign people may have to cope with some mental irritation and conflict. You will face obstacles while performing your routine activities. Take care of your mother’s health. Your life partner will support you. Your efforts to make monetary gains will prove successful. A fortunate stroke of luck will help in certain activities. You are advised to keep your anger and irritation under control.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain sluggish throughout the day. You will not be able to concentrate on your work. However, your efforts to ensure monetary progress will remain on the right track. You will earn prestige and gain a reputation in the social sphere. There will be harmony in marital and familial life. You will get average results on the work front.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to enjoy the blessings of a favourable stroke of luck. You are likely to make some solid gains. Remain cautious while dealing with matters on the domestic front. You will get some relief from your monetary struggles. Do not take any decision in a flush of anger or hurry. Maintain harmony with your senior officers. You will earn prestige and respect among people despite other tensions.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will secure success in the workplace. You may entertain a misunderstanding over something. You will achieve major breakthroughs in your tasks on account of your mesmerising speech. There will be running around for work. A trip may get planned very suddenly. This will be a favourable day for making gains on the income front. Your familial life will remain blissful.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to get hassled on account of physical and mental problems. Your familial life will remain normal. Your life partner will support you adequately. Your bank balance may get haywire if you spend without planning the expenses. Restraint of all kinds will prove gainful. You are advised to keep away from unproductive matters.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will make sudden monetary gains from somewhere. You may splurge on yourself to purchase the items of luxury and indulgence. A gift is going to come your way for sure. Your health will remain fine but there will be some kind of stress. Do not trust anybody blindly while handling financial issues. Your familial life will remain pleasant.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to face some problems in the workplace. Maintaining harmony and congruity with business associates will prove useful. Make sure that you take your work-related decisions carefully. Students are likely to get good results. Your health will remain fine. You are likely to make gains on account of your brother and friends. Eat and drink mindfully.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have an average day when it comes to work-related matters. However, the conditions will remain favourable for monetary gains. Business people will get unusually high profits. You may enjoy a high-quality dining experience with your friends and loved ones. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You are advised to control your arrogance and lethargy.

Also Read| Monthly Horoscope November 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month