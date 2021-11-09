Horoscope Today, November 9, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Libra

Gemini, Libra and Pisces ascendant sign people are likely to benefit on the financial front as there will be an inflow of money. Read details under your ascendant sign’s daily predictions.

Aries

Aries sign people will fulfil their responsibilities with aplomb as luck is by their side. You will prove that you are an asset to the organization or the company. Married couples or unmarried lovers will find comfort and warmth in each other’s company. You may remain restless and feel unwell in a peculiar manner. Yoga or meditation will help. A woman friend or your sister is likely to do something major for you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to deal with chaotic things and confusions in the workplace. You may not have the energy and the enthusiasm to go about your work and complete it timely. Your family members will care for you and will look after you well. You may be waylaid by a friend into making an investment that may not prove gainful in the long run. An official trip is possible which might bring some discomfort. You are advised to stay calm and positive.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make several small level achievements on the professional front. There will be a renewed affection and bonding between you and your spouse. A family youngster will make an achievement and add to the family’s prestige. If you are expecting an exam’s results, you are likely to secure high marks and secure a rank for yourself. You will remain cheerful and energetic. There will be an inflow of money.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have the extra cash in their hand to spend on the luxury items that have remained coveted for you since long. You will make achievements but the workload will keep you exhausted. This is a good day for those who want to strike new business deals or venture into new regions. There will be a cheerful ethos at home. Do not respond casually in a serious discussion as things may turn unpleasant.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to succeed in getting their overdue payments cleared. Love life appears exciting for the beginners as well as for the experienced couples. Your partner will reciprocate zestfully. Putting extra effort will help students achieve growth in their assignments. Something positive and encouraging will happen in the life of your offspring. You may plan a partnership venture with your siblings, if you are working on expanding your business outreach.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to be rewarded and appreciated for their performance on the work front. Things will go exactly as per your planning. However, there will be some disappointments on the financial front. A speculative investment may prove risky and fruitless. Control your angry outbursts and become more tolerant towards people’s limitations otherwise you will create unpleasant situations for people. There will be physical discomfort.

Libra

Libra sign people will generate new sources of income on account of their innovative ideas. This will be a day of immense gains and benefits and help you turn even tragic situations into favourable experiences. A sibling is likely to get you placed in the network of high-profile professionals. Your partner will look after you well and will be caring towards you. Something immensely positive should happen today. Money flows in.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will enjoy a very strong financial condition. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your family members. A minor health issue is likely to bother you. You will make gains on account of business activities. You may have to suddenly set out on an official trip. This will be a day of drawing benefits for students. You will take more interest in religious rituals.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are rewarded for their superlative performance on the work front. You will save many tragedies from happening and many wrong decisions from being made. Your work will move favourably as per your plans. This is a good day to go for long walks and share your innermost thoughts with your partner. Overdue payments are likely to get cleared. You will sleep very well today.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may buy an expensive electronics item or something to enhance the experience of luxury in their life. It may include an exotic piece of jewellery. Do not take any kind of risk and do not get tempted to do anything illegal or immoral, not even a minor task of jumping a red light. Do not talk callously about your boss to your colleagues. Talk politely and warmly. You may get injured today so remain cautious.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy the blessings of a favourable period on the financial front. You are likely to make new beginnings and start a partnership venture. An older relative might write his share of familial property in your name. A visit to a place of pilgrimage is possible with your family members. If you appear in an interview, you are likely to get selected. A party for a fun trip is possible in the evening.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to make profits today and you will face all the challenges with confidence. In fact, you will turn the tide very easily in your favour. Your brother is likely to help you figure out a complex problem on the property front. Money begets money will be the theme for you today. You are likely to lock a big amount into a fixed deposit. Students should not waste any time on personal or emotional stuff.

Also Read: Weekly Horoscope (November 8 to 14): Gemini, Aquarius, Virgo; See what's in store for the upcoming week