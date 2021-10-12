Horoscope Today, October 12, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Aries, Sagittarius and Pisces ascendant sign people will secure success in their professional endeavours. How about you? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will enjoy a day of financial abundance and positivity in the stars. You will continue to secure success in your professional assignments. Recognition is in store for salaried people. Financial prosperity will follow you and keep you comfortable and relaxed. You will enjoy the bliss of familial care and affection. Be alert on the health front.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to remain apprehensive about something on the work front. An assignment may need urgent attention, but you may not get proper help and support to attend to it. You might torment yourself by imagining a conspiracy against yourself. In frustration, you may create an ill will towards yourself by speaking harshly. Your expenditure will remain high.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will stick to their work routine rather stringent and make several achievements. You may consult your family members including your spouse while planning the steps in the near future. An apartment may suddenly fall in your kitty at a bargain price. You will put your work above your family and get away with it without any friction on the domestic front. There will be an inflow of money.

Cancer

Cancer sign people need to maintain a firm approach while demanding their money or other precious items to be returned. You may go out of your way to persuade somebody on the work front. It may involve a trip to a distant town. Discussing critical matters with your siblings might help in resolving them. You must eat mindfully and take rest, otherwise, you are likely to fall ill. Control your spending.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to get remarkable improvement in their financial standing by putting efforts to streamline their investments and fixed deposits. The achievement of a family youngster will be a source of immense happiness and a minor celebration at home. Expert guidance from your boss will improve your professional performance. You will maintain an upper hand in your interactions with your rivals.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will remain slightly anxious today. A family member or a friend may say hurtful things to you. You will continue to remain very busy on the work front as your boss may give you additional responsibilities. You should mind your financial limits while spending. Stay within your limits and do not take loans in order to fulfil your desires for luxury. A loan taken today may become a pain. You must remain polite in your conversations.

Libra

Libra sign people will feel enthusiastic about their work and professional targets. Your efforts will result in noteworthy achievements. There will be an inflow of money from several sources. This is an auspicious day to make long-term investment plans. You will enjoy the bliss of familial comfort and care. A friend may make an excellent business offer to you.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will complete all pending tasks within the time limit on account of their efficiency and support extended by their family members and subordinates. There are indications of a major financial windfall coming your way. You will achieve financial well-being by being prudent and sharp. You will sweet-talk your rivals, boss and colleagues into following your approach and plans.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will earn a professional reputation as they will successfully complete a prestigious project. Love and togetherness between married partners will grow and will lead to professional cooperation and support for each other. There will be an ethos of love and celebration at home. You will find the familial space comforting and rejuvenating. A pending payment may get cleared very suddenly.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may miss on their exercise routine and feel lethargic and uneasy throughout the day. You may have to brace up for a sudden increase in your expenses as somebody may ask for a loan or a requirement may come up on the family front. This will be a day of hard work. A family member is likely to report ill. Check papers before signing them.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will stabilize their shaky finances as profits accrue in the share market as well as in retail business. If you appear in an exam or an interview, your performance will be in superlative. You will invest your resources in expanding your work. You may have to invest resources and time in looking after your family’s well-being.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to complete a major project with the help of a large team. You may immediately start something new. Your attempts on all fronts will meet with success. Your boss will be receptive to your ideas. There will be a spark and peace in your personal life. A license may come through easily if you apply for it. You are vulnerable to angry outbursts so be cautious.

