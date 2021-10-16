Horoscope Today, October 16, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Leo, Libra and Aquarius ascendant sign people will enjoy peace and warmth in their relationships. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for you.

Aries

Aries sign people will get hold of a new project which will bring in solid monetary gains. You will experience higher level comforts and pleasures. Conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. Students are likely to get auspicious results. This will be a great day for lovers as well as those who want to start a new relationship. You are likely to receive a gift or a solid gain from somebody.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to do well in their job. You will benefit on account of the advice given by your seniors. You are likely to be honoured for your contribution. Something positive will happen in the life of your offspring. You may have to spend on performing religious rituals. Your relations with your loved ones will be harmonious. Maintain harmony with your life partner.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will do exceptionally well in the workplace. You are likely to make gains on account of religious activities. Your efforts to make financial gains will bear fruit. Your health will remain fine. You may have to make expenses on your house and other domestic requirements. You will regain harmony with your family members.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to remain hassled on account of a health issue. Your mind may remain slightly distracted today. You will have to put in a lot of extra effort in the workplace. You may suffer a loss or feel backstabbed because of your blind trust in somebody. There will be enhanced harmony in your conjugal life. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains for you.

Leo

Leo sign people will receive the support of their loved ones. Profits accrue for retailers as well as wholesalers. Love and togetherness between you and your life partner will grow and you may shower gifts on her/him. You are likely to make monetary gains and receive the support of your offspring in abundance. You will enjoy gastronomic delights. Financial prosperity is the thing for you today.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will make gains if they complete their pending tasks by regaining their focus. There will be favourable situations in the workplace. Students will find people around them in an encouraging mood. Business people will make gains on account of their partners. Your life partner’s support will prove beneficial. Avoid unnecessary debates and discussions. Take care of your health and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Libra

Libra sign people will continue to perform well on the work front and make gains. You will earn profit by a higher margin in the investments made today. Students are likely to score very high in their exams. There will be peace and bliss in your marital and familial life. Lovers will grow closer to each other and bask in the warmth of love. There will be an inflow of money and your income is set to improve.

Scorpio



Scorpio sign people may have to cope with stress related to a particular task. You will have to run around a lot to be able to meet your target. However, you will experience higher-level material pleasures. It will be in your good to maintain harmony with your life partner and business associates. Take care of your health and physical lethargy will be a serious problem. Do not lend money to anybody.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will do well in the workplace. You will remain very confident about your work. Your interest in religious rituals will increase. A minor health issue will trouble you. There will be chances of making monetary gains. Your brother or friend will support you. This will be a day of securing success for students. Your offspring will do something comforting for you.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will achieve financial prosperity today. You shall make solid monetary gains in the workplace. Your higher-ups and very senior officers are likely to help you in a major way. You will enjoy gastronomical delights. If you have been coping with a health issue, recovery will start. You will have a peaceful and pleasant time in your familial life.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make several kinds of gains today. This is an excellent day to make any kind of important decision. You will grow closer to your life partner. You will get the support of those in power in abundance. People will appreciate your generosity in routine matters and activities. Students will approach their work and studies with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to run around excessively to do their work. There will be unusually high work pressure on you. Your life partner is likely to cheer up on receiving some kind of good news. You will continue to make efforts to expand your business and a business trip is also possible in this connection. Keep away from unnecessary matters and control your spending.

