Horoscope Today, October 17, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Libra, Sagittarius, Gemini

Libra, Sagittarius and Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to spend considerable time enjoying the festivities with their family members and loved ones. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for you.

Aries

Aries sign people will have the privilege of excellent professional openings and there will be chances of a sudden financial windfall coming your way. You are likely to perform very well and bring a major project to a conclusive end. This is an excellent day for those who are seeking admission in prestigious institutions in the country and abroad. Single people are likely to get offers from interesting people. You will remain happy and cheerful throughout the day.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may roll out new projects at work or may make some serious plans to do the same in the near future. In the proves, you may hold consultations with your seniors and more experienced people. Your boss will appreciate your initiative taking and the desire to take the entire team to higher standards. You may visit a temple or donate generously at a religious place. Maintain a balance between work and home.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will continue to perform well on the work front with their insight and sharp decision-making abilities. On account of the festivities, you may invest considerable energy and time in doing religious rituals and visit places of religious significance. Financial prosperity will be the theme of the day for you. Your energy levels will remain high. You may spruce up things at home and in the office and make some purchases too. The ethos at home will be peaceful.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may feel a little low and dejected as their health may not be in its best frame. You may not be able to focus on your work and, therefore, the sense of frustration might increase but things will improve in the second half. You must check all your documents carefully before signing them. Do not rely on others to look for problematic details in the fine print. A sudden financial windfall is possible.

Leo

Leo sign people will be active socially and will work by taking everybody along at work as well as in office. You will manage to stabilize your shaky finances by adopting strategies to enhance the flow of activities in your business. You are likely to spend a romantic evening with your partner and enjoy indulging in pleasures and exotic things. Your younger sibling will streamline your work which will yield greater profit. There will be an inflow of money.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are advised not to pay attention to wasteful ideas and activities and channelize their energies to remain focussed on their work. Things will move at a better pace than yesterday. Retailers are likely to get unexpected support from their life partner as well as business associates. Do not give your opinion on a sensitive issue if you are aware of the details. Your boasting tendencies may cost you dearly today. You need to work hard to ensure fitness.

Libra

Libra sign people will improve their performance on the work front on account of a moment of self-realization. This is a good day for those students who have applied for higher education. You will enjoy the festivities with your friends and loved ones. Love and togetherness between family members will grow. Married couples may attend to your social responsibilities. Pending payments are likely to get cleared and provide you with enough loose cash in hand.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will be on their toes while running a few errands as well as attending to some urgent tasks at work. Things will stabilize in the afternoon when you may relax and enjoy the goodies with your partner and family members. You must work with a team spirit and take everybody along even if it’s a truth that you become more efficient when you work by yourself. Students and writers may struggle to get their concentration. Control your spending.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to achieve a healthy working relationship with their colleagues as well as subordinates. This will boost your confidence and image as a leader. You are likely to be in a religious festivity mood and spend your time and resources on that. In the process, you might strain yourself and develop a headache or a backache. An older friend’s advice will prove immensely beneficial. A family youngster will help in relieving you from the workload.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to stabilise their financial standing for a very long time to come. This will be a day of financial windfall from expected as well as unexpected sources. This is a good day to approach your boss with your demands for a transfer, hike in salary or to discuss sensitive issues involving your rivals. Your energy levels will remain fine and you will feel good. There will be a festive ethos at home so good food and pleasantries will be there.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will be very prudent today as your decision-making ability will be at its best. Your boss will be pleased with your contribution and general tendency of taking initiatives. You may be rewarded generously. You may help a needy person and may not want any recognition for it. There will be contentment as well as happiness that you are capable of helping people. Students will continue to work hard and face the challenges.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may have to cope with chaos and clutter at home as well in the workplace. You may have to work over time today in order to meet the unprecedented load. Your stars are favourable for all those who are related to you. Wholesalers are likely to get offers to expand the outreach of their projects in certain new territories. They may even visit the regions on their own. Do not shop impulsively.

