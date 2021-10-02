Horoscope Today, October 2, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Aries, Capricorn and Pisces ascendant sign people will enjoy their partner’s company and being looked after by them. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will have several things to do today which will keep them busy. However, the day will end with a sense of contentment and achievement. You will be appreciated for your hard work. Retailers are likely to do very well and enhance the footfall significantly. Your parents or a father-like-figure will do something exceptionally big for you. Partners will find each other’s company soothing.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to have an easy run on the professional front as things and work will move as per their wishes and plans. You will take every step with confidence and based on your professional wisdom. A complex problem will get resolved which will bring a sense of relief. It will enable you to look forward to more exciting experiences. If you appear in an exam, you will do very well. Pending arrears may get paid.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to consult an expert in order to enhance their earnings by making investments. You may remain irritable today and may react rudely to your family members in certain situations. There is a need to control that. There will be some chaos on the professional front, but you will streamline everything by the afternoon. Lovers are likely to enjoy an evening out. If you appear in an exam, your performance will be excellent.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to have a smooth run on the professional front including a minor achievement. You are likely to spend lavishly purchasing some household equipment in order to increase the quotient of comfort for your family members. You are likely to hold discussions with your parents over all kinds of issues and arrive at a common understanding. Be sensitive towards your spouse. There will be an inflow of money.

Leo

Leo sign people may have to shell out a large amount to help somebody. You may feel slightly nervous about sharing such a big sum but you will have no choice. You may have to travel to a different office for networking or for an ongoing assignment. You will achieve your goals. There will be some problems on the health front, so you must take adequate care. You will gain popularity for a project well concluded.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to earn profit by a greater margin if they invest in the share market or play the stocks. Past investments will also give higher returns. There will be an altercation with family members on account of your angry outbursts and harsh speech. You must control that. If you applied for admission in a prestigious institution, you are likely to get selected. Your energy levels will be fine and you will do a lot of work.

Libra

Libra sign people will do very well today. Their work will move smoothly as your colleagues and associates will remain congenial towards you. Your plans will get executed without any hurdles. You will get good rest and have food of your choice. You may have to run errands for your parents. There will be an inflow of money. There will be a caring ethos at home. You may travel to a nearby town to meet a relative.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will remain lucky today in several contexts. Pending payments and arrears are likely to be cleared which will boost your financial standing. You may consider the option of a few new investments including a shot at the share market. Do not postpone anything for tomorrow and do all your work with promptness and sincerity. There will be physical discomfort.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to be down with an illness. Your energy levels will be low both, physical as well as emotional. Do not waste your energy in talking rationally with an unpleasant family member. Along with domestic stress, there will be high demands in the workplace. You may get stressed balancing the two. Do not shout at people as they may react sharply.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have a smooth run today. Their work will move as per their plan and wishes. A lucrative business proposition may suddenly fall in your kitty. A long drive or an evening out is possible and your partner will reciprocate your gestures with equal intensity. Do not over analyse situations and people’s reactions as your own thoughts may give you depression. Spending time with young people will prove therapeutic.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may get distracted and waste their time on unnecessary things. You may hold telephonic conversations with several people to express your desire to expand the outreach of your work or to start a new enterprise. You may even travel to a nearby town to meet somebody in this connection. A younger sibling is likely to give a surprise. If you applied for admission in a prestigious institution, you will get selected.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to have a comfortable day. A family youngster may do something to enhance comfort in your routine life. Your work will get completed but only if you put in a lot of effort and do not get bogged down by problems. Your partner will have care and concern for you. Be sensitive to his/her viewpoint and problems. Your sister may give important advice.

