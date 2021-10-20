Horoscope Today, October 20, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Taurus, Leo and Capricorn ascendant sign people need to exercise restraint over their anger and harsh speech. Read your daily predictions to know the advice for your sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will make solid gains today. You will secure success sin the workplace. Maintaining harmony with your family members will prove beneficial. There are string chances of making monetary gains. There shall be an increase in your comforts. Students are likely to get excellent results from the hard work put in the by them. You will make gains on account of your mother.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to cope with a few problems today. You may remain worried over something today. You may have to shoulder a financial emergency and set out on a journey in a jiffy. You need to respect your partner’s feelings to keep harmony intact in your martial life. Things will remain normal on the work front. Keep your anger and stress under control. Take care of your health as a headache is possible.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make solid gains in money-related matters. Your social network is likely to expand. Your financial position will acquire strength. You may decide something important about your apartment or vehicle. Things will remain normal for your health. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Students will get desired results.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will make solid gains in their job. Your seniors will be pleased with your performance. An argument may ensue between you and your family members. Take care of your father. This will be a day of positive experiences for lovers. You may spend time with your friends and enjoy yourself. You are likely to receive a gift.

Leo

Leo sign people will be blessed with a positive stroke of luck. Professionals will remain busy and get average results today. Your savings are likely to increase. Your family members will support you adequately. Take care of your health as a problem in your back or stomach is possible. Keep your anger and arrogance under control. Your spouse will be by your side.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to deal with some physical and mental discomfort. You will have to put in a lot of extra effort in the workplace. Things will remain average despite your efforts. You are advised to control your negative thoughts. Your mother will bless you. Students will have to burn the midnight oil. Your familial life will go on at its usual pace.

Libra

Libra sign people will make solid gains in the workplace. You will find the conditions favourable for your cause. People will cooperate with you adequately while performing regular chores. Your comforts are set to remain high. Your approach will be congruous with that of your life partner. You shall make monetary gains. You will succeed in your efforts to make occupational gains. Your health will remain fine.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will make monetary gains today. If you were facing physical and mental discomforts, there will be signs of recovery. If you are looking for a job, you will get some lucrative options. Your familial life will remain harmonious. Students will put in a lot of extra effort. Some kind of sudden gain will make you happy.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will secure success in resolving the matters concerning their offspring. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your life partner. There will be positive developments on the work front. Family members’ support in your familial life will prove beneficial. Students will manage to resolve a problem that they may have been facing. You are likely to make solid monetary gains. Take care of your health.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will face some problems in the workplace. A conflict is between you and your life partner or you may get worried about his/her health. This will be a day of hard work for students. Control the harshness of your speech today. Take care of your health as a headache may bother you. Keep yourself away from unnecessary matters else stress may increase. Your expenses are set to remain high.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make gains today and secure success in their endeavors. You will remain very confident about achieving your target. You will secure success in several tasks on account of your valor. A journey is possible. There will be some unnecessary expenses to cope with. You will spend a pleasant familial and marital life. Maintain caution while handling cash.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will receive the support of their family members. Your offspring’s contribution will strengthen your financial standing. There will be possibilities of an increase in your comforts. You shall make gains in business deals. A task may remain incomplete which might keep you slightly disappointed. There will be positive developments in matters of the heart. If there were any health issues, there will be signs of relief.

Also Read|Monthly Horoscope October 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month