Horoscope Today, October 21, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Gemini, Leo and Libra ascendant sign people will keep home in their focus and do all kinds of things from running errands to infusing spark in relationships. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will do very well on the work front in completing important tasks before the due time and in silencing their rivals with their outstanding performance. There will be some issues at home but you are advised to resolve them amicably and in a peaceful manner. Part-payment of an outstanding amount or a loaned sum is likely to be received. A tough competition will be won over easily by the students of this sign. A senior woman at work may do a favour to you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may have to deal with stress and several discomforting challenges. An unpleasant exchange is possible between you and your colleagues or friends. You are likely to feel hurt and discouraged. Your expenses are set to remain high and uncontrollable despite your best efforts. You need to give time to your partner to accept your reformed behaviour. Do not be impatient in your relationships. Your health stars indicate problems.

Gemini

Gemini sign people negotiate a couple of profitable financial deals. You will get introduced to some influential people in a casual gathering and develop an instant connection. With your daring attitude, you will be highly successful in your property investment plans. Developing good eating habits will make you more energetic and fit to work for long hours. You will infuse a spark at home and do endearing things for all in the family.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will win appreciation and rewards from their higher-ups in the immediate run as well as in the long run paving the way for a promotion. Your spouse or your parents may require your counsel as their unreasonable demands may disturb the harmony in your familial life. Your parents may prove tough to handle. Much thrill and excitement are possible between lovers if they set out for an evening out. A surprise is indicated in the stars.

Leo

Leo sign people will be a productive day as luck favours you on all fronts. The monetary front will be exciting as you continue to get handsome returns from your investments and an outstanding loaned amount may be returned today. Your generous nature will keep the ethos pleasant and endearing at home. You will work hard throughout the day and may suffer from burnout by the evening. Take rest and be cautious about your health. Partner will be supportive.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may have to cope with challenges throughout the day. The workload may increase tremendously and it may all fall on you as several colleagues might take a leave or may be occupied with their tasks. You may not be able to complete important tasks despite working overtime as a result of which your boss may get upset. There is a need to balance between home and work otherwise the partner may get upset too. Stay calm and positive.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to do well by innovating at work utilizing their long-drawn experience and wisdom. You may have to run errands for various things at home and will get the work done easily as there will not be any obstacles in your path. Respecting your partner’s emotions will bring warmth and contentment in your marital relationship. You are likely to receive your outstanding payments and get hold of some extra cash for the festive season. You will remain cheerful.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will secure success on the financial front by maintaining the right attitude while negotiating complex deals. You are likely to get rid of ailments and emotional blocks and feel relaxed and happy. New assignments are likely to start or proposals will be made to you. There will be excitement as well as contentment in your familial space as people will respond to your initiatives and warm gestures. Somebody may give you a pleasant surprise and cheer you up.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may have to deal with an unreasonable demand posed by a family youngster. It could be your offspring or a younger sibling. You and your spouse will be on the same page while charting out the course of action. You will meet your professional targets by being perseverant and systematic in your effort. Success in completing academic assignments will come to students only if they put in a lot of hard work. Financial prosperity is indicated in the stars.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may have to deal with a few challenges in the workplace. Things may not come through easily and your colleagues may not lend the required support. You should resolve the disputes amicably by keeping the work in your focus. Students need to be regular with their studies to ensure the academic achievement they want to make. You must be careful about your eating habits and exercise routine. Do not waste your time in resolving others’ issues.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will complete an important project well in time by taking the entire team along. Your contribution towards this and other tasks will bring recognition and boost your confidence in your abilities. You may undertake a short distance trip with your friends and family members which will bring thrill and excitement but heightened expenses. You should be careful while doing financial transactions.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will remain in a comfortable position, financially as well as professionally. Your family members will prove to be great in resolving certain complex issues. Your son may do something to enhance comfort and pleasures in your routine life. Your diligent dealings in your retail or wholesale business will bring handsome returns. Lovers and married couples will have a fulfilling day as they will achieve greater understanding and enjoy each other’s company.

