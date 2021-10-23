Horoscope Today, October 23, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

This is a day to take health-related precautions for all of us except Pisces ascendant sign people. Read your daily predictions to know the details for your sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will have a normal day in the workplace today. There will be some problems in your familial life. You will do some intense speculation and analysis about money-related issues. Exercise restraint over your speech in your daily conversations. Take care of your health as you may develop a toothache or a throat infection. Your life partner is likely to remain irritable today.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may remain slightly worried over something today. There will be some ups and downs in your marital life. You will have to put in a lot of hard work in your workplace. Take care of your health. You will make gains in money-related issues. Students are likely to make gains. You are advised to avoid debates and discussions.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will face some problems in the workplace. There will be chances of a rise in your expenses. You may make intense efforts to augment your income. Maintain harmony with your life partner. You will make gains on account of your offspring. This will be an excellent day for students. Take care of your health as a headache or burning eyes problem may afflict you. Avoid any kind of travel.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will secure success in the workplace. You will face some problems in financial matters. Students will secure success only if they work very hard. You need to ensure that you get into a conflict today. Take care of your health as minor ailments may bother you. You will make efforts to enhance the quality of your marital life.

Leo

Leo sign people may have to face a few delays and deal with obstacles on account of an increase in their lethargy. You are likely to make sudden monetary gains on account of a favourable stroke of luck. Avoid the possibilities of an argument with your seniors or colleagues. Your family members will support you. Keep your anger and stress under control. A finance-related permission may come through.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain stressed. Make sure that none of your tasks gets derailed on account of lethargy. You will continue to work in a routine manner. Your relations with your life partner and family members will get stronger. Take care of your health and eat mindfully. Students may get distracted from their studies.

Libra

Libra sign people might get hassled on account of a health problem. Your expenses are set to remain high. Make sure that your approach remains congruous with that of your colleagues in the workplace. Keep yourself away from negative ideas and thoughts. Exercise restraint over your speech while discussing familial issues. There will be chances of making monetary gains. Do not take any decision in a fit of anger.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will face some problems in the workplace. A conflict is possible between you and your life partner so remain calm and composed. This will be a favourable day for students. An official trip may have to be undertaken suddenly. There will be favourable conditions for making monetary gains and a new opportunity to earn may open up.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may get hassled on account of a health-related problem. You may get a little worried about your routine activities. Maintain warmth in your relationships with your family members. You will perform well in the workplace. You may get additional assignments in the workplace. Students will get auspicious results. Your expenses are set to remain high. Exercise restraint over your speech and control your stress.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may face problems in money-related matters. A property-related gain is likely to come your way. You will maintain a stronghold in the workplace. You will enjoy the benefits of a positive stroke of luck. A conflict is possible between you and your offspring. Students are likely to face a few problems. This is not a good day to make investments. A gift may come your way today.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy a significant increase in their comforts. You will have to work hard on the professional front. Your valour will be on a higher side and you will earn prestige. A journey is possible. A piece of good news on the work front will cheer you up. Take care of your health as an eye-related problem may bother you. Take care of your parents’ health.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to cope with an excessive bout of lethargy. Students will get good results today. Your health will remain good and if there has been an issue, you will get relief. Business people will get good results. Your confidence may take a hit while performing routine activities. Your life partner will support you adequately.

