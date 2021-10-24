Horoscope Today, October 24, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces

Gemini, Scorpio and Pisces ascendant sign people will do very well if they appear in an interview today. Read your daily predictions to know the details for your sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will manage to meet their routine targets without facing any obstacle. It will be a smooth day when it comes to work. You may consult a financial expert in order to invest the extra money and enhance your interest-based income. There will be a few skirmishes at home and you may feel angry and irritable with the family members. Something that you may eat outside may not agree with your stomach and give you problems. Stay calm and take rest.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to remain caught up with problems created by others. Your colleagues may not cooperate and in fact, create problems on account of their indifference and your spouse at home may be in a mood to express her displeasure and dissatisfaction from you in an aggressive manner. Your boss may reject a report or a plan prepared by you and ask you to rework the entire thing. This will increase your work. Do not say harsh words to anybody.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to cope with several demands and face challenges on the professional front. You will work very hard and also cut corners while making expenses in order to save. As a result of which, you might feel physically and mentally exhausted. You must remain warm and affectionate while dealing with your spouse and family members. If you appear in an interview today, your performance will be lauded. Take care of your health and eat mindfully.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will create a milestone by accomplishing something significant on the professional front. There will be some delays and disappointments while getting your payments cleared. Do not react to unpleasant and harsh people as you may get trapped into an equally bad behaviour. An injury is possible so you must remain cautious while driving or handling tools. There will be a loving interaction between couples.

Leo

Leo sign people will not have the energy to face the challenges on the professional as well as personal front. As a result of which your work will move slowly and will lead to some frustration. A pending payment is likely to come through and cheer you up. Your boss may point out a few problems in your work. You are advised to take it into your stride and not react in an aggressive manner. You will enjoy the comfort of home.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to face some challenges today. It will not be a very pleasant day as people will not cooperate with them. You may also not have the energy to deal with the non-cooperative attitude of your colleagues. However, there will be a loving ethos at home. Your spouse will care for you and will look after you well. You must not take stress and focus on eating healthy food. Stay positive.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to fall ill. Something you eat may not agree with your stomach and give you a difficult time. You may have to spend on purchasing medicines. You are advised to uphold a team spirit rather than being individualist while approaching the targets. Do not give unsolicited advice to family youngsters as they may see it as an intrusion and control. Money will flow in.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may have to cope with different kinds of challenges on the professional front. Your spouse may not be very supportive towards your problems and may express a displeasure over your excessive engagement with professional issues. If you appear in an interview, your performance will be lauded. You may travel to a nearby town to meet your relatives or friends. Money flows in and brings relief and security.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to fall ill and feel emotionally low. Your work may not go as per your plans. The setbacks and delays may disappoint you a bit too much. You are advised to be large-hearted in family settings and maintain a generous approach rather than pointing out everybody's faults. The workload will be excessive and your boss may want to give you even more responsibilities. Control your spending.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may have to run around and get their payments cleared. The challenges will be many but you will achieve your goals. You may sell an apartment and the deal will be as per your terms and conditions. If you appear in an interview, you must prepare well and work on your body language. Beware as a crafty person may lure you into a useless scheme and grab your money. A friend may give a surprise visit.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have a day of indulgences and pleasures. You may shop for yourself, for the family members and also household items like gadgets or decorative pieces. Your boss will be in a demanding frame and may make you slog during the first half of the day. You may either go to a distant market to shop or visit a friend in a nearby town in the evening. Your health stars indicate problems, so be cautious.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may remain a little dull today. You may not have the energy to cope with work-related challenges. You may not feel upbeat about your life and achievements in general. However, your health will be satisfactory. This is a favourable day if you are appearing in an exam or an interview. Business people are likely to set higher goals and achieve them conveniently. You will be comforted by your partner’s company and care.

