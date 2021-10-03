Horoscope Today, October 3, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Pisces, Aquarius, Scorpio

Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces sign people will recover from illness and achieve a healthy state. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily forecast based on your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will make monetary gains today. You should brace up for making exceptionally high gains in financial matters. A dilemma or a confusion will get resolved today. You are likely to receive a gift today and also get honoured for something. A friend’s or brother’s support will prove gainful. Conditions will remain normal on the work front.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to remain confused about their work today. Maintain harmony with your officers and colleagues in the workplace and coordinate your approach with theirs. A health issue is likely to bother you. Students will get good results in their endeavours. Avoid wasting your time and money on unproductive activities.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to make solid gains in property deals. The day is giving indications of being a fruitful day for all kinds of issues. There will be some running around to do for work. Students will find this to be an encouraging time. Do not take any decision in a rush of emotions. Your approach will remain consistent with that of your life partner. A journey is possible.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may get a little worried about their financial standing, Things will remain favourable in the workplace. There will be cheer and happiness in your familial and conjugal life. You may spend money to buy a few comfort giving items. Control your spending. A health problem is likely to give you some difficulty. Students will have to work hard.

Leo

Leo sign people will secure success in their professional field. You will secure success in your efforts to make money. A sudden and unexpected monetary gain is possible. You will emerge victorious on account of your valour and intelligence in the workplace. You are likely to earn prestige and popularity. You will feel a surge of emotions towards your life partner.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to cope with absolutely unnecessary problems. There will be excessive workload in the professional field for you to cope with. The possibility of a journey is there. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Retailers will need to work hard to increase the inflow of money. Take care of yourself and your offspring’s health.

Libra

Libra sign people will make monetary gains today. This may be a day of wish fulfilment. Your brother and friends will come forward to help you. Your money is likely to be spent on a religious ceremony. Conditions will remain favourable and encouraging in the workplace. Your relations with your offspring will remain warm. Past investments will bring unexpectedly high returns.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to make a highly valued gain on account of the support extended by their higher ups in the workplace. You will complete all your work on account of your hard work and integrity. A banter is possible in your conjugal relationship. Students will get excellent results in their field. Your offspring will support you and enable you to make gains. Your health will remain fine.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make good gains in their job or business. People will cooperate with you adequately on the work front. Your pending tasks are likely to get completed. You may plan to start something new with your brothers and sisters. Your marital and familial life will remain pleasant. You may participate in a religious ceremony.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to cope with a few physical and mental discomforts. You will be comfortably placed in the workplace but some running around will have to be done. Maintain congruity with your offspring. Lovers need to restrain themselves from overindulgence. Keep yourself aloof from unnecessary debates and conversations. Some unnecessary expenses might have to be made and give you stress.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make occupational gains today. There will be chances of earning profit in partnership-based projects. The support of your life partner will prove useful for your professional endeavours. Students will secure success in their research projects. Your health problems will fade away.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make progress in their business. Your financial standing will improve today. You will get relief from your health problems. There will be an increase in domestic comfort . Things will remain normal on the work front. Your life partner will make gains on account of your stars. Stay vigilant about your enemies and expenditure will be on the higher side.

