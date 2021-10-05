Horoscope Today, October 5, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Aries, Libra and Aquarius ascendant sign people will have to cope with higher expenses today. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily forecast based on your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will face some problems on the familial front. There will be some problems in the workplace. You might remain tense and restless over something. Keep yourself away from unnecessary issues. You are likely to make sudden monetary gains. You will maintain an upper hand over your enemies. Your expenses will be on the higher side.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to make monetary gains today. Your friends’ support will prove beneficial. You are likely to earn prestige and honour today. This will be a day of achievements for students. Maintain harmony with your life partner. You may spend money to enhance comfort in your life. You will succeed in the issues pertaining to your offspring. There will be chances of making progress in the workplace.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. Your approach will remain congruous with that of your senior officers. A lot of your problems will get resolved. If you end up running around for work, you will also gain success in your endeavours. You may face some health issues and skirmishes in your conjugal life. You are advised to avoid any kind of debate today. Students will get average results today.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to receive monetary gains in abundance. Your confidence will help you sail through your work very easily. This will be a day of making gains for salaried people. Students are likely to perform very well. Your health problems will get cured. You are likely to spend money on entertainment and items.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to strengthen their financial condition. There will be an increase in the sources of income. You shall succeed in resolving familial matters. Your material comforts are likely to increase. A fortunate stroke of luck will prove handy. A strongly favourable piece of news about finances will arrive suddenly and cheer you up. Your life partner is likely to make gains.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will make gains today. Conditions will remain strongly favourable on the work front. This will be an auspicious day for salaried folks. You are likely to make monetary gains in abundance. Your marital life will remain pleasant. Students will get positive results. Make sure that you do not say hurtful things as a slip of the tongue.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to make more than usual expenses. A health issue is likely to bother you today. This will be a day of running around on the work front. An official trip is possible too. Your relations with your offspring will get harmonious. Your life partner will support you.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will make monetary gains today. You are going to earn prestige and honour today and also receive a gift. Your conjugal life will be of high quality. You shall make gains on account of your friend and brothers. An occupational gain is possible today and a new source will appear on the scene too. This will be a favourable day for students.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to receive good news on the professional front. Your relations with your seniors will get stronger and they might contribute to the completion of an important project of yours. It will be good to maintain harmony with your life partner. Salaried folks are likely to get good results. Your financial standing will acquire strength and family members will support you.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will enjoy the support of a favourable stroke of luck. Your pending tasks are likely to get completed. This will be a day of hard work for students. Conditions will remain favourable on the work front. There will be positive developments in your love affair. This will be a day of making gains on the monetary front and commission-based tasks will prove fruitful.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to face some physical and mental discomforts. Take care of your health and do not take the stress. You may get anxious as your hard work may not yield desired results in the workplace. A journey is possible. Your expenses are set to remain high. Your marital life will remain normal. Keep yourself away from useless and time pass conversations.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make solid gains in their retail business. You may make plans to invest in a new trade or a project. Your life partner is likely to make gains on account of your favourable stars. Your marital and familial life will be of very high quality. Your health will remain fine. You will make gains on the financial front too. An earlier made investment will prove gainful.

