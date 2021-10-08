Horoscope Today, October 8, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo and Pisces ascendant sign people will need to control their spending. How about you? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will notice a positive improvement in how people receive them on the professional front. The stars are extremely favourable so even those seniors who did not pay attention to your abilities will take a note and give you a sound hearing. You will be appreciated. There will be a pleasant ethos at home. Lovers will enjoy the bliss of their partner’s company and an evening out. Some of you may take things easy and rest.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to benefit indirectly on account of a step taken by their competitors. Do not become arrogant on the basis of minor achievement. You need to be sensitive to your family members and especially, be respectful to your spouse. You will not face any major obstacles in your work. This is a good day if you applied for admission in a prestigious institution. Control your spending and indulgence in food and drinks.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to achieve stability on the work front as several projects will pick up speed and overdue payments will get cleared. Your younger sibling may become handy in clearing the backlog. Their support will be immensely helpful. A family inheritance may come to you as a responsibility. This is a good day to approach your boss for a sensitive discussion. Retailers may aim at expansion.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may have to do pillar to post in order to complete some work on an urgent basis. The day will end with a sense of contentment even if you get exhausted. A lingering issue might become a source of irritation. You will have to spend a big amount to buy the necessary items for the household and for family members too. The anxiety of over spending will be overshadowed by familial happiness and excitement.

Leo

Leo sign people will face several challenges and emerge as a winner in resolving all kinds of complexities. You will not only handle the stress very effectively but also bring things to their conclusive end. You may enjoy some of the worldly pleasures in the evening and feel excited about your life. A past investment or a maturing fixed deposit will bring excellent gains. Good day for students in higher education.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to soar high if they invest in the share market. This is an excellent day for real estate agents. Your efforts to improve your communication will keep the partner calm and happy. You may help a person in need and gain prestige on account of that. Positive news will cheer you up in the morning on the work front. Control your spending especially, if you indulge in the purchase of unnecessary items.

Libra

Libra sign people will start the day on a positive note and end it too on a similar note. There will be positive news and the inflow of money from all directions. You will peacefully carry on working and resolving all the problems. A new job offer may come your way if you have been making an effort. There will be a pleasant ethos at home. Spending time with babies will prove therapeutic. You will feel cheerful and rejuvenated.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may feel the impulse to shop for themselves as the festive season is around the corner. The shopping spree will bring excitement as well as anxiety about the spending pattern. Something that you may overindulge in is likely to give you a stomach problem. Be attentive and sensitive to your spouse’s needs and unarticulated issues. Do not waste your time on gossip and flimsy issues.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to do very well in the share market and in recovering the loans given by them. If you put pressure in a strategic manner, you will be able to recover your pending payments too. This is a good day for family matters. You will have a cheerful time at home. You will be excited as well as content. Somebody may appreciate you very elaborately or express gratitude in the form of a gift.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to do very well. They will be very wise and efficient today. Your bonding with your spouse will acquire an additional edge. You may enjoy an evening out or a long drive. Something extremely positive should happen in the morning hours either a piece of news or an encouraging interaction with somebody. Lovers may decide to take the final step. A muscular strain is possible, so be cautious.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will continue to work efficiently and make achievements on account of their positive stars. Things will go as per your wish and command. Your parents are likely to pass on the family heritage to you and shift the responsibility to you. Do not get trapped in the stupid and wasteful plans of flimsy people. An injury is possible so handle tools and equipment carefully.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may have to cope with body ache or a muscular injury. Despite a setback on the health front, you will work efficiently and achieve your targets. Do not become arrogant while dealing with your colleagues who may not be smart like you. If you are not careful with words, your spouse may get hurt, so be mindful. Control your spending and don’t waste money on unnecessary items.

Also Read|Monthly Horoscope October 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month