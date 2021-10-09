Horoscope Today, October 9, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Libra, Pisces

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius ascendant sign people need to take care of their health. How about you? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will have to put in a lot of effort in the workplace. There will be some kind of confusion over something. You may face problems on account of your speech and conduct. Exercise restraint over your speech. You will succeed in your efforts to make money. A journey is possible. Take care of your health.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to remain very stressed today. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. You shall make monetary gains. This will be a productive day for students. Your relations with your offspring will be harmonious. A profitable business deal will fall in your kitty. Control your sluggishness and take care of your health.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to plan something new on the work front. Your senior officers will cooperate with you in the workplace. Keep away from all kinds of debates and discussions and avoid unnecessary mental stress. Take care of your health. You may have to spend money on domestic needs. You will secure success in a land or apartment purchase deal. A journey is possible.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to make solid gains in the matters of money. Things will remain fine on the work front. There will be some problems between lovers and with your offspring if you have. This is not a good day to make investments. Your respect will enhance in daily life. This might be a slightly difficult day for students. Avoid unnecessary stress.

Leo

Leo sign people might have to face a few mental and physical discomforts. This will be a day of upheaval on the work front. You may develop a conflict with your mother and her health may get affected too. Your luck will favour you in the matters of monetary gains. There will be enhanced harmony in your familial life. A journey is possible too. Eat very mindfully and judiciously and control your spending.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain very sluggish which might slow down the speed of their work. This will be a day of average results on the work front. Salaried folks may make a few gains. You must maintain harmony with your family members. There will be some discomfort either in your lower limbs or eyes. Students are likely to make gains.

Libra

Libra sign people will get auspicious results on the work front. Keep yourself aloof from familial matters. Your financial standing will improve today. However, you might remain irritable. Your relations with your life partner will remain harmonious. Take care of your health as an oral or eye-related ailment may bother you. Keep yourself away from unnecessary conversations.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may feel a very strong desire to possess an item or something. Conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. Your bond with your spouse will acquire further strength. The support of luck will prove beneficial. You may hold long telephonic conversations with people in order to expand your work.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to make several expenses today. Things will remain favourable on the work front and there will be some running around to do as well. Maintain caution on the health front. You will feel affectionate towards your life partner. A piece of good news might arrive on the professional front for your offspring. Do not get into any kind of debate today. Remain alert while handling cash. There will be discomforts if you undertake a journey.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to face some problems on the financial front. Favourable situations will emerge in the workplace. Students will secure success only if they put in a lot of hard work. You may work on new sources of income generation. Salaried folks will have a pleasant day. There will be harmony in your marital life and your spouse will make gains on account of your favourable stars.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make solid gains in the workplace on account of a favourable stroke of luck. Maintain congruity with your seniors in the workplace. Business people are likely to face a few problems. There will be a rise in your comforts and material pleasures. Take care of your health and sluggishness may pose problems. You may remain anxious over some work. Your familial life will remain peaceful.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may face some problems on the work front on account of sluggishness. Business partnerships will prove useful. Your life partner will make gains in the workplace. Your familial life will remain normal. Spend your money judiciously. A short distance journey is possible today. You may feel disenchanted from religious rituals.

