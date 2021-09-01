Horoscope Today, September 1, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio

Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces sign people will have to be careful as their expenses are set to remain towards the higher side. How about you? What should you be ready for? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will gain victory in all their tasks on account of their valour and a fortunate stroke of luck. This will be a day of favourable results on the monetary front. Situations will remain normal on the work front. Students will be happy on account of getting desired results. A difference of opinion is possible between you and your life partner. You will spend time with your offspring.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have a pleasant day with their family. Your income is set to increase. Situations will remain favourable for work. Salaried folks are likely to make gains on account of their seniors. Your health will remain fine except for a minor irritation in your eyes. Maintain harmony in your marital relationship. Your comforts are set to remain high. Your mother will bless you.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make solid gains today. Situations will improve further on the work front. A property deal is likely to remain favourable. You will feel good in your familial space. You shall make monetary gains and strengthen your financial standing. Your brother will support you. A trip may get planned.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to run around a lot in order to complete their work. An official trip will prove productive. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You will do well by exercising restraint over your spending. Take care of your health as indigestion may hit you. Students will have to put in a lot of extra effort.

Leo

Leo sign people will make monetary gains today. Your daily income is set to remain high. You shall remain successful in your efforts to increase your sales and footfall in the retail business. You will have a pleasant time with your loved ones. Your approach will remain congruent with that of your life partner. Your offspring is likely to give you some good news.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to make solid gains and receive good news in the workplace. This will be a day of mixed results for business people. You will get success in government-related tasks. Your family life will remain pleasant. A health issue may bother you. Your bond with your sister may get stronger. An unnecessary expense is possible.

Libra

Libra sign people will receive work-related good news. A promotion is possible too in your job. This is a favourable day for making monetary gains. Your friend's or brother's support will prove useful. There will be some ups and downs when it comes to health. You will take more interest in doing prayers. Students will get success in their academic endeavours. Some wastage of money is possible.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to cope with a health issue today. You will enjoy a favourable day on the work front but there will be some running around. A minor banter is possible between you and your life partner. This will be a positive day for students. Your monetary gains will be lower and expenses will be on a higher side. Keep yourself away from unnecessary debates and discussions.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make gains today. You will have a cheerful day. You will get desired results in the workplace. There are strong indications of getting good results in business deals. Your siblings will cooperate with you. Meeting with your old friends is possible. Your life partner will support you by all means. There will be chances of making monetary gains and maintaining good health.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will succeed in extracting their stuck-up amount. You will have to put in some effort on the work front. You might get very agitated on account of your colleague's lack of support. Be calm and composed. Your life partner will support you. Maintain a warm approach towards your offspring. Take care of your health as you may have some muscular pain. A trip may get planned.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make monetary gains today and access news means to augment their income. Students will emerge victorious in their endeavours. Your offspring will support you and all the problems in their life will get resolved. Some of you are likely to get into a new trade. Situations will be favourable on the work front. Your familial life will be pleasant.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have some kind of mental stress. There will be some problems in the workplace. A legal wrangle may be resolved in your favour. Your expenses are set to remain high. Your life partner is likely to make gains. Business people will get good results today. Do not interfere in others' matters else your social image may get hurt.

