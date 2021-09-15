Horoscope Today, September 15, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Scorpio, Aquarius

Aries, Scorpio and Aquarius sign people are likely to receive their financial overdues and acquire extra cash in their hands. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will have surplus cash in their hands as their financial overdues are likely to get cleared. You will be able to meet the deadlines and complete a lot of work. Prayer will prove therapeutic or a consultation with a spiritual healer will give you direction. You may have a lingering cold or seasonal flu problem. You are likely to take rest and remain withdrawn from worldly affairs. A young person will do something great to bring cheer to you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will continue to remain heavily occupied with professional tasks as there will be an urgency to complete some of them before the sun sets. Do not spend mindlessly on buying gadgets and other tits bits. You are likely to regret it later after noticing a substantial amount lost in them. Your health stars are vulnerable, so do not ignore even minor signs of discomfort. Your spouse needs sensitive handling and care. Do not shy away from that.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have a relaxed and a comforting day. Your work will move smoothly without any obstacles. This is a favourable day for retailers especially, those who deal in paints and cosmetics. There will be an above average footfall which will lead to higher collection. A loaned amount may get returned and bring some relief on that front too. If you like somebody, this is a good day to drop hints.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to remain busy on the professional front. There will be things to complete which will require your determination as well as intelligence. You are likely to invest in amenities to enhance the level of style and comfort in your domestic life. Your parents may pass on the family heritage or a part of it to you. At the back of your mind, you may remain anxious about the need to earn more. A short distance road trip will give a good break.

Leo

Leo sign people will be cheerful and bask in the glory of their achievements. You may make thrilling gains if you play the stocks or try your luck at the lottery. A loaned amount may be returned suddenly. A party is indicated and you will have a very pleasant time with your friends and loved ones. There will be an ethos of care and comfort at home. If you appear in an exam, your performance will be excellent.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to do well in the recently started business ventures as well the continuing ones. However, do not allow routine success to get in your head as you are vulnerable to being haughty and rude while talking to your vendors as well as partners. Salaried folks are likely to develop a back ache out of exhaustion as the work will be demanding. A family member may report illness too.

Libra

Libra sign people will receive praise and accolades for their skills, knowledge and efficiency. Several people, who will prove beneficial in then long run, will become your admirers. You will climb the ladder of professional success on account of a path opened by your siblings. A family member may report illness and will require your support. There will be an inflow of money from several quarters. An old friend is likely to do something favourable.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will strengthen their financial standing. There will be an inflow of money as financial overdues may get cleared. A loaned amount may be returned if you make some efforts. Your work will move ahead in a smooth manner. There will be a fun-filled ethos at home. Your family members will care for you. Your health continues to remain vulnerable so take precautions. Eat mindfully.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will do exceedingly well on the professional front. The stars are highly favourable, so whatever you touch will turn into gold. You will have a relaxed and peaceful day in the company of your family members and friends. Students will succeed in getting admission in a prestigious institution. A family youngster is likely to add to the family's prestige by making an academic achievement.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to run around the town in order to do their work. There will be obstacles and conflicting demands posed on your time and energy. You may have to suddenly pack your bags and leave for an emergency meeting in a nearby town. Despite working hard, there will be a feeling of inadequacy and lacking something. Be available emotionally to your family members and spouse. Do not do anything in a hurry.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have a relaxed day as their work will move smoothly. Your financial overdues are likely to get cleared and bring some extra cash in your hand. A cousin or a sibling may give valuable advice. You are advised to remain positive and calm. Angry outbursts usually prove unproductive and damaging so restrain yourself. This will be a productive day for job seekers.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will hear something positive and encouraging in the morning. Your work will come through as per your plans. Retailers will be ambitious and their schemes will do wonders in achieving higher footfall. Prayer or a spiritual pursuit will prove immensely therapeutic. People will be happy with you and will convey this explicitly. Do not postpone anything for a later date.

ALSO READ: 5 Facial exercises to get rid of double chin