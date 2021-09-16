Horoscope Today, September 16, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Leo, Capricorn, Aquarius

Leo, Capricorn and Aquarius sign people will have to cope with higher expenses. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to remain inn dilemma about some work on the professional front. You will have to put in extra effort in the workplace. There will be favourable situations for business people. Lovers will enjoy the bliss of romance. Do not waste your time on unnecessary talk. Students will make gains today.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to remain lethargic while doing their routine activities. Keep away from activities which may harm your prestige. Your offspring will support you and help you in making gains. A favourable stroke of luck will bring in sudden monetary gains. Avoid unnecessary running around. Take care of your health as a headache will bring discomfort. You will have to make expenses.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to pick up a difference of opinion with their family members. This will be an average day on the work front. Your seniors will not cooperate with you. You are advised to keep your anger and arrogance under control in your romantic relationships. An unnecessary expense is likely to bother you. A minor physical discomfort is possible today.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to face some kind of stress today. This will be a great day for salaried folks but traders will have to work very hard. Do not expect any support or productive intervention from your business partners. Maintain harmony with your life partner if you want to make gains. Your comforts will increase. There will be an inflow of money.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to cope with a health issue today. You will succeed in your workplace on account of your valour. A pending amount is likely to get paid. Some of the colleagues may try to ruin your reputation or spoil your chances. Your expenses are set to remain high. A journey is possible.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain worried about their offspring. Students are likely to remain unproductive and wasteful in their approach. Your rivals are likely to dominate upon you in the workplace. You will cheer up in the afternoon when something will come through as per your wishes on the work front. You will gain success after crossing obstacles in money matters. Your family members will support you. Avoid negativity.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to travel for work today. A banter is possible between you and your colleagues. You may get worried about your mother’s health. You will feel mental and physical lethargy on account of excessive workload. An unplanned expense will give you stress. Students are likely to make some solid gains.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to remain lethargic about their routine chores. You shall make some gains on account of your influential speech and conduct. Your offspring is likely to make some solid gains. Do not get into a discussion with your life partner. This will be a day of making monetary gains. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You may get attracted towards the people of opposite sex.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will face some problems with their family members. You may get a little worried about your savings. Conditions will remain favourable for the completion of your work. You may be given a new task in the workplace. Your speech will remain harsh. You will succeed in your efforts to make monetary gains. Take care of your health.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have a relaxed day when it comes to work. Students will get very good results. You may feel really stressed for the want of more money as expenses will remain high. You may remain short tempered and irritable over something so stay calm and composed. Your health may get affected adversely on account of having junk food. Avoid getting into a debate with your life partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have to do a lot of running around today. An official trip is possible. You may get hassled about your health. This will be an average day for students but little extra effort will increase the level of your achievement. Your conjugal life will go on smoothly. Your expenses are set to remain high. You are advised to keep your anger control in daily life.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make gains on account of their offspring. An investment will yield higher gains. Somebody may take undue advantage of you emotionally. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You may remain lost in finding shortcuts to earning more money. You should be careful while handling romantic matters. This will be an average day for students. Your life partner will make gains.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nail biting is a behavioural issue that needs our immediate attention, says expert