Horoscope Today, September 17, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Scorpio, Capricorn

Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces sign people are advised to be sensitive towards their partner. What should you be careful about? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people may find it difficult to resolve a problem at work. They may not be able to think clearly. This will be a day of too much work and on too many assignments. You will remain very busy but there will be satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day. You are likely to win somebody’s heart on account of your simplicity. This is a good day for those who are seeking admission in prestigious institutions abroad or appearing in a competitive exam.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may feel indifferent towards their work. Their lack of energy and enthusiasm will delay things and spoil their reputation. You are advised to stay focused and work hard in order to save your name from getting maligned on the professional front. Things will start improving in the afternoon. Do not come under the influence of crafty people as they will simply make you waste your time and effort on unproductive ideas. Be cautious about your health as well as spending.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may have to cope with some unpleasantness at home as you and your partner will not see eye to eye on a very sensitive issue. This might affect your productivity at work and deplete your psychic energy. You may have to resolve your problems yourself as colleagues and bosses may not come to your aid. Do not react sharply and rudely to people even if they are wrong. Your words and conduct may increase the conflict. Stay positive.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may have to cope with some kind of disturbance in their life which will reduce their productivity and give them tension. However, salaried folks will make minor achievements on the work front on account of their hard work. Retailers can enhance their daily earnings if they solely go by their judgment. A well-wishing person may distract you from your goal so remain independent in your approach. You will sleep well tonight.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to develop a seasonal infection or may injure themselves while stepping out of home. You will remove all the obstacles from your path on account of your intelligence and grit. Remain vigilant as a colleague may be harbouring animosity against you and may try to bring harm to your image by spreading rumours about you. Control your spending.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may remain occupied in solving the problems faced by their siblings or the illness of their offspring. You are vulnerable to making mistakes because of which your professional opponents will get a chance to publicly pull your image down. If you have applied for an interview, you must prepare well rather than wasting your time in networking with people for the job. Things will be pleasant in the afternoon as important work will come through. Be positive.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to undertake a short distance journey to visit an ailing relative. The journey might not turn out to be very comfortable as a result of which you may remain irritable and short-tempered. You may react sharply to people around you. There will be too much work and you may lack the enthusiasm to face the reality. If you appear in an interview, your performance will be appreciated.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to cope with a sharp increase in their workload and a dramatic fall in their energy levels. You may persuade your colleagues to do your share of work simply by using your charisma and by promising them some favours. You should be sensitive to your partner’s moods and requirements. He/she might not be in a forgiving mood today, so be careful. Unattached people are likely to meet somebody special.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to get entangled in a family feud as an unpleasant older person may take an offence on a minor thing and create a big scene. Additionally, some loss is indicated on the financial front. However, things will begin to improve in the second half including a strong possibility of the inflow of money. Be polite and soft in your routine conversations. Do not react to people’s unpleasant comments.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have an easy day as work will come through as per your terms and conditions. If you appear in an exam or are applying for an admission in a prestigious program, you are likely to emerge successful. You are likely to get a little stressed about not having enough cash in your hand. Do not lose temper with people as the ethos will become unpleasant for everybody. Be sensitive towards your life partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may have to cope with chaos and clutter on the professional front. You may have to run between several offices to get your work cleared and to resolve the problems. Students will succeed in their exams if they prepare well and go with a confident approach. There will be enhanced affection between married as well as unmarried partners. Control your spending as well as angry outbursts.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to enjoy the comforts provided by a family youngster. If you invest in the share market, you will make gains higher than your expectations. There will be a peaceful and cheerful environment at home. You are likely to explore some ideas to enhance your income levels. Approach your partner with care if you must talk about sensitive issues. If you like somebody, wait a little before making a move.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to face monetary problems in the coming week; Read your weekly horoscope to know more