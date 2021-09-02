Horoscope Today, September 2, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio

Gemini, Virgo and Leo sign people are going to spend a pleasant time at home with their family members. How about you? What is in store for you? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will manage to overcome all the challenges at work and emerge as a victorious star. Your hard work will pay off and things will fall in place even the ones which looked impossible earlier. Expect good returns from previous investments and financial schemes. If you appear in an interview, you will draw all-round praise for your performance. A minor altercation is possible with a friend or a family member. Doing child-like things will prove therapeutic.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to attend a party or a function. You may receive an arrear unexpectedly. Your work will move on smoothly and you will manage to achieve a lot today. The advice given by your immediate boss will propel you to excel. Health regimen will help you to feel fit and remain fit. You must respect your partner and not treat him/her as a punching bag. You may spend some lovely time with your parents.

Gemini

Gemini sign people try their hand at something that they are not familiar with on the professional front and will excel in it. You will slowly develop a strong grip over the work and keep your team in your command. You may purchase a prime piece of land at a throwaway price. There will be a pleasant ethos at home and members will remain cordial and warm to each other. You are likely to receive some money and achieve short term stability.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will remain busy throughout the day. They will have to run pillar to post in order to complete some of the pending tasks. A short distance journey to meet people for a new alliance is also possible. Don’t go overboard in a shopping spree as you are likely to regret it later. A treat or a party is in store for some but you need to follow the rule of moderation while eating and drinking.

Leo

Leo sign people will find the day favourable if they play the stocks or invest in the share market. There will surely be an inflow of money involving a huge sum. You will enhance your earnings by re-strategizing your approach and using new age things such as digital marketing. There will be love and affection among family members. Your spouse's nearness will be comforting and reassuring. A family youngster is set to make an achievement.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will manage to find safe investment options to safeguard their money. Business people may have to cope with a few ups and downs especially, those who deal with spices and cosmetics in retail. If you apply for a license, it will get cleared in no time. There will be a pleasant ethos at home. You are likely to feel weak in the morning or there will be some kind of minor discomfort. You may pour your heart out to a friend and feel relaxed.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to get good job offers if they have been trying to change the existing one. The new one will come with perks and your preferred responsibilities. You need to follow the rule of moderation while indulging in street food and heavy food else you may suffer from an intense bout of acidic reflux and related discomfort. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will do very well. Spend wisely and focus on your priorities.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to feel unwell and disappointed with certain things. They may lack the enthusiasm and energy to go about things in a cheerful manner. However, your work will give good returns and draw praises as a result of which you will cheer up by the evening. If you appear in a competitive exam, your performance will be excellent. You may get tricked into a wasteful investment plan.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will gain professional prestige and fame by doing something exceptionally bold and big. You will draw enormous praise from your superiors for the task done and bask in the glory of your achievements. This will surely be a day of excitement and achievements. A lucrative business deal is likely to get finalized on your terms and conditions. There will be an inflow of money from more than one source. A lost relative may call up and ask for help.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will study the investment plans carefully and remain reluctant till the afternoon to finalize anything. Hard work will characterize your day on all fronts. A fun trip is possible. You might remain disgruntled as others' work may fall on your shoulders too. You must remain patient as people will realize their fault and come around soon. You are advised to be patient with your family members and not be exacting while demanding certain kinds of conduct from them.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may participate in a prestigious professional event and enhance their prestige. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will perform very well. You may get the support of a friend or a cousin in resolving a complex problem. You will drive a hard bargain while finalizing a business proposal. There will be love and harmony among family members.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may remain slightly anxious about professional projects. Things may not go as per your wish and liking. However, by the afternoon, you will manage to turn the tide in your favour. A complex problem may get resolved and your points will be set right. Control your spending as you may go overboard while shopping that too wasteful items. Do not waste your time with an arrogant or egoistic person.

