Horoscope Today, September 22, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for Taurus, Cancer & Scorpio

Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio sign people are likely to receive their financial overdues. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will be pulled in different directions by different people. There will be a lot of expectations from you and several deadlines to meet. This is not a good day to expect monetary results. You should simply focus on working. Do not waste your time in settling scores at home as you will not succeed in convincing the people that they are wrong. Too much work may give you a back ache as well as some discomfort in your eyes.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to get several of their financial overdues. If you play the stock market or try your luck at the lottery, this is a great day. Your younger sibling is likely to give you a big surprise in the form of a gadget or a luxury item. There will be love and romantic interaction with married couples. Your energy levels will be high and you will remain cheerful. Exam results will remain favourable.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will sail through easily on the work front. Things will remain favourable as you will be prudent and work to perfection. You will keep everybody involved and committed to the goal. You are likely to buy some items of material pleasure. You will be relaxed and get a good night's sleep. A lucrative apartment sale deal will keep you hooked on the idea. If you are in a relationship, you may decide to make the commitment. Control your spending.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to make a noteworthy achievement by putting all their efforts and abilities in the project. You will remain lucky on all fronts today. You will handle the expectations of your boss as well the rivalry of your colleagues very well. This will be a day of breakthroughs. Financial over dues will inch closer towards clearance. There will be some physical and mental discomfort.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to remain stressed. There will be chances of a minor injury so handle any equipment and tools carefully. You might have to spend a large amount on something in a hurry. Do not give unsolicited advice to family youngsters as they may not take it in the right spirit. This is not a good day to lend money to anybody even if the person is trustworthy. The amount will be as good as lost. It’s a good day for a romantic dinner or an evening out.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to boost their financial position as accumulated savings will be an asset. Your work will move smoothly and as per your terms. You will be a perfectionist and will go every extra mile to complete the project in an efficient way. Your outcomes will impress everybody and open new avenues for you. There will be a harmonious ethos at home. You should be respectful towards your spouse.

Libra

Libra sign people will take it easy in the company of their loved ones at home. You will take rest and remain speculative. Your work will yield positive results. You must avoid oily and heavy food as indigestion and acidity might bother you. Do not give unsolicited advice to family youngsters as it will lead to altercation and unpleasantness. Bonding with young children will prove therapeutic. There will be expenses but you will have enough cash to spend.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will get a boost to their financial position as overdues are likely to be paid. A friend may introduce a few productive and lucrative schemes to you. This is a good day to take the next step in your romantic relationship or to rejuvenate your marital bond. You may attend a family function or a social gathering in the evening. Indulgence in material pleasures is indicated in the stars too.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may remain anxious over something on the personal front. There will be peace and a smooth flow in activities in the workplace. A recently completed project may bring appreciation and open new avenues of success. Despite all this, you might remain irritable and short-tempered. However, too much work may give you a body ache or debility. You must take good rest and do your exercise promptly.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to embark upon a golden period in their career. You will work smoothly without raising any complaints even if you are overloaded. You will be able to handle all the problems with ease. Returns from past investments are likely to help in strengthening your financial standing. This is not a good day to approach your boss for an increment or promotion. There will be a peaceful ethos at home.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy the familial care and comfort today. You will resolve all confusions with your characteristic efficiency and wisdom. A sudden clearance of a pending payment will help you consolidate your financial position. There will be some chaos and discomfort in the morning as you may have to suddenly travel to a different place for an urgent work. Do not drive rashly. Be very cautious and careful.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have a pleasant day at work. You will draw accolades for your efficiency and high output. A monetary reward is possible too. Your professional achievements will be lauded by your family members too. There will be excitement as well as contentment. It is an auspicious day to organize a social or a religious gathering at home. A pleasant exchange of ideas is likely to take place between you and your siblings

