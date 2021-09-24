Horoscope Today, September 24, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for Scorpio, Aquarius & others

Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces sign people are likely to enjoy the bliss of familial care and celebrate an achievement with the members. What is in store for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will have an immensely satisfying experience of completing a project successfully. Something exceptionally encouraging will happen on the work front. Your higher ups are likely to give a green signal to your proposals. You are likely to take a relook at your investments and plan something new. There will be a cheerful and fun-filled ethos at home. Some of you are likely to earn a handsome side income. You will be happy and content.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will remain slightly unwell. Their energy levels will remain low because of the physical discomfort. Despite the illness, you will have to handle some chaotic problem solving. You may have to go to a different office to convince a colleague about something. Too much work is likely to drain your energy further. You are advised to avoid any kind of altercation as things might turn ugly for you.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make the most of a financial opportunity that may spring up from nowhere. You will remain focused on your professional goals and achieve them too. Romantic mood prevails today for married couples as well as lovers. This is a favourable day to appear in a competitive exam. Your performance will be excellent. You may have to visit an ailing relative in a nearby town.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will enjoy the worldly pleasures. You might finalise buying a luxury car or a piece of jewellery. Your work will move smoothly and there will be absolutely no obstacles in your way. You will make the right moves at the right time and keep things in your control. Some of you are likely to start a new business or a new professional project which will enhance the level of side income and provide you with some extra cash.

Leo

Leo sign people will manage to clear the entire backlog and make several small level achievements. You will be highly confident and also very wise in your approach and interactions. Things will fall in place for you as the stars are placed very favourably. Whatever you touch will turn into gold today. However, take care of yourself as a minor injury is possible too. Financial overdues are likely to get cleared. You may get some excellent options to invest your money.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may have to cope with physical and emotional discomforts. Your energy will remain depleted on account of the illness. However, you will sweet-talk your colleagues into sharing your responsibilities and helping you out with the completion of urgent work. You must read all the documents carefully before signing them. Your younger sibling is likely to make an achievement on the academic front. Be polite and respectful to others.

Libra

Libra sign people will have a day of accomplishment and contentment on the professional front. There will be positive developments in all your projects. You will work hard and impress your colleagues as well as your boss. Partners are likely to enjoy an evening out and achieve further strengthening of their relationship by sharing their feelings and inner thoughts. You will regain vitality and cheerfulness. Control your spending.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to put in a lot of extra effort to be able to meet the demands on the work front. You will work very hard, but the work is likely to remain pending. Your family members will look after you well and care for you. This is a good day to hold sensitive conversations with your partner. This is also a good day to propose if you like somebody. Some of you may indulge in luxurious experiences like a massage or a dinner at an exotic place.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to do very well on the professional front. You will get excellent results as you will make the right move at the right time. There will be an inflow of money from various sources including professional and personal. You will not encounter any obstacles today and the work will get completed smoothly. There will be a harmonious ethos at home. A father-like figure may give important advice.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may have to deal with problems created by their colleagues and people around them. You may have to spend a huge amount suddenly on household equipment or some other kind of emergency. This will be a day of hard work. An injury is possible so be cautious and handle tools carefully. Your sister or a cousin may do something pleasing for you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have a productive day. You will manage to do a lot of work and your efforts will get recognized too. You will earn popularity and prestige today. Financial overdues including arrears are likely to be paid which will increase your savings exponentially. Your younger sibling will add to the family's pride by making an achievement on the academic front. You may visit a relative in a nearby town.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to spend time reorganizing their finances including the investments and savings. You must remain alert as a minor injury is possible today. There will be a harmonious ethos at home as family members will maintain congruity in their approach and goals. However, your spouse may require sensitive handling. Control your spending.

