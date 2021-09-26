Horoscope Today, September 26, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Pisces, Sagittarius

Aries, Sagittarius and Pisces sign people are advised to exercise restraint over their speech and not finalize anything in a fit of rage. What should you be careful about? Read your daily forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to get worried about their financial standing. Your congruence with your family members is likely to get disturbed. Exercise restraint during routine conversations. There will be too much running around to do on the work front. Business people are likely to make appropriate gains. A decision made in a fit of rage will affect you adversely so stay calm and restrained.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to come under some kind of stress. Business people will face a few obstacles today. A conflict is possible between you and your life partner. Conditions will be favourable for making monetary gains. Salaried folks will get adequate support from their colleagues and senior officers. The arrival of pleasant news will cheer you up. This will be an average day for students.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to go through several ups and downs today. There will be positive developments in the matters of love and romance. You may have to do some running around in the workplace. A journey is possible. You may get hassled on account of a rise in your expenses. There will be physical and mental discomfort. Students will get adequate results from the hard work made by them.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may have to work hard in order to make financial gains. Your relations with your brothers, friends and offspring may get slightly distorted. There will be chances of an increase in your comforts. You may make efforts to improve your lifestyle and bring in some items of comfort. Salaried folks are likely to earn prestige and popularity. This will be a favourable day for business people. All your stuck money is likely to be recovered.

Leo

Leo sign people will face some problems on account of their professional colleagues and officers. You may be given an additional responsibility today. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You are likely to earn prestige and get honoured. This will be a favourable day for financial issues. Expenses are set to remain high.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will face some problems on account of their lethargy and slow approach. Conditions will remain favourable for your work. There will be chances of an increase in your savings. Your relations with your relatives will remain harmonious. Students will put in sincere efforts to improve their academic performance. Take care of your health. Unnecessary stress may hover over your mind which you must control.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to cope with health issues today. You may develop a difference of opinion with your loved ones so avoid arguing beyond a point on any topics. A favourable stroke of luck will prove helpful. You will succeed in business or job-related targets after putting in some extra effort. Your offspring will give you reasons to be happy. There will be some problems in your marital relationship.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to get ridden with a familial problem or conflict. Salaried folks are likely to receive some good news and also make monetary gains. You will remain busy in multifarious activities and tasks. There will be reasons to be happy in your familial life. You will secure success out of your efforts to make occupational gains.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to cope with heightened expenses. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace to enable you to make gains. Your ongoing problems are likely to get resolved. Do not trust anybody beyond a limit on the work front. Keep yourself away from unnecessary debates and discussions and exercise restraint over your speech. Take care of your health.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to face some obstacles in their path. You will face some disagreements between you and your offspring. There will be strong chances of an emotional discord between married couples and lovers. Salaried folks may get promoted to a higher post. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Good news is possible in the workplace. Your seniors will cooperate with you and help you make gains.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have to cope with physical discomfort on account of excessive running around. You may pick up a difference of opinion with a colleague. Keep yourself away from debates and discussions. You may feel a drastic reduction in your routine comforts. You may remain restless over something. Your family life will remain pleasant. Avoid making any kind of investment today. The support of a favourable stroke of luck will open up new avenues for earning more money.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will find the emergence of new situations for making gains. You will have to put in a lot of extra effort in the workplace. Exercise restraint over your speech and do not make any decision in a fit of rage. Your relations with your family members will remain harmonious. Your expenses are set to remain high so spend wisely. Control your lethargy.

ALSO READ: Happy Daughters Day: 8 Products you can gift your daughter who is off to college or shifting